Extra Mustard

Some Middle Schoolers Actually Think Earth is Flat Because Kyrie Irving Said So

1:08 | Extra Mustard
Kyrie Irving is a flat-Earth truther
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Kyrie Irving’s insistence that Earth is flat is even stupider than we realized at first. 

Irving, you might remember, went on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast and started babbling about how “particular groups” want us to believe the earth is round when it’s really flat. He’s wrong. It’s so easy to see that he’s wrong. But for kids who look up to Irving, it’s easier to believe him than their science teachers. 

In a recent story on NPR, middle school teacher Nick Gurol said his students started buying into the flat-Earth theory after hearing Irving’s comments

Gurol says his students got the idea of a flat planet from basketball star Kyrie Irving, who said as much on a podcast.

“And immediately I start to panic. How have I failed these kids so badly they think the Earth is flat just because a basketball player says it?” He says he tried reasoning with the students and showed them a video. Nothing worked.

“They think that I'm part of this larger conspiracy of being a round-Earther. That’s definitely hard for me because it feels like science isn't real to them.”

I’m going to spend the rest of the day banging my head against my desk.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters