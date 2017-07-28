Kyrie Irving’s insistence that Earth is flat is even stupider than we realized at first.

Irving, you might remember, went on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast and started babbling about how “particular groups” want us to believe the earth is round when it’s really flat. He’s wrong. It’s so easy to see that he’s wrong. But for kids who look up to Irving, it’s easier to believe him than their science teachers.

In a recent story on NPR, middle school teacher Nick Gurol said his students started buying into the flat-Earth theory after hearing Irving’s comments.

Gurol says his students got the idea of a flat planet from basketball star Kyrie Irving, who said as much on a podcast. “And immediately I start to panic. How have I failed these kids so badly they think the Earth is flat just because a basketball player says it?” He says he tried reasoning with the students and showed them a video. Nothing worked. “They think that I'm part of this larger conspiracy of being a round-Earther. That’s definitely hard for me because it feels like science isn't real to them.”

I’m going to spend the rest of the day banging my head against my desk.