Extra Mustard

Watch: Russell Martin Talks Trash to Umpire

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Baseball umpires do not enjoy being talked at. One foul word or look can set them off and result in an ejection. These guys tend to have a quick trigger—on Thursday, Adrian Beltre and his nearly 3,000 hits were ejected for moving the on-deck circle, because apparently that's against the rules?

If that ejection was meant to send a message to the league's veterans, it didn't reach Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin.

In the second inning of Friday's 7-2 loss to the Angels, Martin was upset after the Angels scored on a bases-loaded walk. He thought ball four was a strike, so he gave umpire Angel Hernandez a piece of his mind.

This guy told the umpire, "put your mask back on." While Martin wasn't ejected for this bit of trash talk, he wasn't so lucky the night before; he and pitcher Marcus Stroman were both ejected after the same pitch.  

Look, Martin's not having the best season, and the Blue Jays are in last place. I'd be cranky, too. 

(h/t r/sports)

