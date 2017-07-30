Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry Mocks LeBron's Dancing At Wedding While With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving says Cavs are in a "peculiar place" when asked about future
Khadrice Rollins
36 minutes ago

Steph Curry is having a fun time trolling LeBron James this summer.

The two-time MVP got his revenge on James and the Cleveland Cavaliers when the Warriors beat them in the NBA Finals, avenging last season's blown 3-1 lead. Now Curry is relishing in the fact that he and the Warriors are back atop the pedestal by throwing some shade at King James.

First, he took a pair of LeBron's off a fan's feet to replace them with some of his own signature shoes.

And now, Curry is mocking LeBron's dance moves, while hanging out with Kyrie Irving.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

It is rumored that Irving wants out of Cleveland, and hanging out with the enemy while he takes a shot at James will only make people believe those rumors even more.

The NBA has been getting pettier and pettier by the second, and this off-season is just further proof of that.

