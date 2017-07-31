Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Jay Bilas And Kirk Herbstreit Have Had Enough Of LaVar Ball

3:11 | NBA
Lonzo Ball finally takes spotlight from LaVar with Summer League performance
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Nobody wants to talk about LaVar Ball, but everybody talks about LaVar Ball. The latest people to request that the media stop covering the blowhard are two of the top people from the top media company in sports. 

ESPN college basketball analyst, Jay Bilas, was all fired up this morning about Ball latest "stay in your lane" controversy.

Bilas quickly got support from colleague, Kirk Herbstreit.

Two things about this: 1) I'm a big Herbstreit fan, but I really don't appreciate him comparing a legend like Rowdy Roddy Piper to someone as awful as Ball. 2) These guys might want to direct their tweets at their bosses. When the Clippers played the Lakers in a Summer League game on July 7, who did ESPN make sure to get in the booth during the game? LaVar Ball.

And who did ESPN make sure to interview on the sidelines during another game? LaVar Ball.

And round and round we go.

2. Local Cleveland television station, Fox 8, is airing a commercial that basically tells Kyrie Irving not to let the door hit him in the ass on the way out.

 

3. The Dodgers magical and insane season continued last night with rookie Kyle Farmer driving in the game-winning run against the Dodgers in the bottom of the 11th in first Major League at-bat.

Farmer's teammates then almost killed him during the the postgame celebration.

4. By now you've seen the video of Chris Christie holding nachos and berating a fan at yesterday's Cubs-Brewers game. Do yourself a favor if you need a laugh today and search Christie's name on Twitter and enjoy the magic. Here is a small sampling:

5. No wedding video controversies for Russell Westbrook. Just fun in bumper cars.

 

6. If you like nasty Twitter beefs between media people, this one involving former ESPN reporter, Britt McHenry and Jen Royle is quite a doozy.

7. Need.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before Steve Austin was "Stone Cold," he was "The Ringmaster." This was his debut on Monday Night Raw as that character.

