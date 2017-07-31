The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Nobody wants to talk about LaVar Ball, but everybody talks about LaVar Ball. The latest people to request that the media stop covering the blowhard are two of the top people from the top media company in sports.

ESPN college basketball analyst, Jay Bilas, was all fired up this morning about Ball latest "stay in your lane" controversy.

LaVar Ball has shown himself to be a misogynistic buffoon that is unworthy of our time and attention. I'm done. https://t.co/w8PUH3M0XH — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 31, 2017

Bilas quickly got support from colleague, Kirk Herbstreit.

The whole thing is like a WWE side show. He says the most outrageous thing he can think of (Rowdy Roddy Piper) and everyone goes crazy. https://t.co/tBhy4FeZOQ — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) July 31, 2017

Two things about this: 1) I'm a big Herbstreit fan, but I really don't appreciate him comparing a legend like Rowdy Roddy Piper to someone as awful as Ball. 2) These guys might want to direct their tweets at their bosses. When the Clippers played the Lakers in a Summer League game on July 7, who did ESPN make sure to get in the booth during the game? LaVar Ball.

And who did ESPN make sure to interview on the sidelines during another game? LaVar Ball.

And round and round we go.

2. Local Cleveland television station, Fox 8, is airing a commercial that basically tells Kyrie Irving not to let the door hit him in the ass on the way out.

Yo have y'all seen the latest Fox 8 commercial 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/HlCI9Hao9u — Mickey™ (@AstroMickeyT) July 28, 2017

3. The Dodgers magical and insane season continued last night with rookie Kyle Farmer driving in the game-winning run against the Dodgers in the bottom of the 11th in first Major League at-bat.

Farmer's teammates then almost killed him during the the postgame celebration.

4. By now you've seen the video of Chris Christie holding nachos and berating a fan at yesterday's Cubs-Brewers game. Do yourself a favor if you need a laugh today and search Christie's name on Twitter and enjoy the magic. Here is a small sampling:

I couldn't care less about Chris Christie



Or his maternity pants



If he tried that with me



I would've just started eating his nachos — CaptainsLog2017 🖖🏽🌵 (@CaptainsLog2017) July 31, 2017

Rule Number 1 - Don't talk shit to Chris Christie when he hasn't had a single one of his nachos yet pic.twitter.com/MjK7j6UpF7 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 30, 2017

And don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 31, 2017

Chris Christie tried to close the entire stadium so could eat his nachos in private. Got mad when a fan said no. pic.twitter.com/4gl6RrfHgP — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 31, 2017

Chris Christie held them nachos like every drunk i've seen hold a beer at a party. MFers could fall down 7 flights of stairs. Nann spill. — Just Joe With It (@IsThisShitOn) July 30, 2017

5. No wedding video controversies for Russell Westbrook. Just fun in bumper cars.

6. If you like nasty Twitter beefs between media people, this one involving former ESPN reporter, Britt McHenry and Jen Royle is quite a doozy.

7. Need.

This futuristic coffee table can refrigerate your drink and charge your phone at the same time pic.twitter.com/F64av29v9g — Mashable (@mashable) July 31, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Before Steve Austin was "Stone Cold," he was "The Ringmaster." This was his debut on Monday Night Raw as that character.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes and SoundCloud.