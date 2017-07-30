MLB

Watch: Chris Christie Gets In Cubs Fan's Face At Brewers Game

0:39 | Tech & Media
Report: Chris Christie being considered to replace Mike Francesa
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New Jersey governor Chris Christie got in the face of a Chicago Cubs fan and said "Yeah, you're a big shot" after the fans in attendance at Miller Park on Sunday afternoon were reportedly teasing him, according to Ben Hutchinson of WISN 12.

In a video, Christie can be seen holding some nachos before going nose-to-nose with the Cubs fan. The Cubs fan was asked by one of the people around him what did Christie say and the fan replied: "You want to act like a big shot?"

Watch the video below:

Christie's son works for the Brewers. Christie was recently booed at a New York Mets game after catching a foul ball in the stands. He has also filled in for New York City sports radio host Mike Francesa in what may have been an audition to possibly succeed Francesa, when he retires at the end of the year.

 

