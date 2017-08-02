Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: The Takes Have Been Hotter Than Hot This Week

3:16 | NFL
Why the Ravens and Colin Kaepernick Make Sense Together
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. This is what happens when there's no football and we're in the dead part of the sports calendar. The hot take artists who make up outlandish claims to get any piece of attention possible have to take their game to another level. The past 48 hours have seen seen one ridiculous take get toppled by another ridiculous take at a rapid pace. It's been impossible to keep up, but we're here to help.

We've got PED accusations against Adrian Beltre.

We've got PED accusations against Tom Brady.

We've got a network using a man who was accused of murder and negotiated a plea agreement down to obstruction of justice as an authority figure on the Colin Kaepernick situation.

In the middle of all this, there was some major FS1 on FS1 crime.

We've got another network lamenting the attention given to LaVar Ball while talking about LaVar Ball everyday.

Like I said, every day.

Can the bar for these takes get lower? I think we all know the answer to that question. The NFL season begins on Sept. 7. That's 37 days away. Buckle up!

2. Kobe Bryant hilariously shared his new Dad Bod on Instagram yesterday, but then deleted the post. Maybe he got sick of reading the comments, but this was some of his best social media work.

3. Not only did Evan Longoria hit for the cycle last night, but he got quite a shoutout from his awesome wife. Jaime Edmondson.

4. In a new interview, Steph Curry says that he was not mocking LeBron James, but rather paying tribute to the King, when he imitated James at a wedding last week.

5. Honestly, the only thing you need in your life today is this video of Eli Manning "dancing" in the Giants locker room yesterday.

6. Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer hit his first career home run last night and his facial reaction was superb.

7. Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has Barack and Michelle Obama's faces tattooed on his legs.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I can't implore you enough to listen to Vince McMahon's ridiculous play-by-play while Yokozuna destroys Hacksaw Jim Duggan. 

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes and SoundCloud.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters