Eli Manning Is In on the Joke

There’s a video going viral right now of Eli Manning dancing (very awkwardly) in the Giants locker room and the general consensus seems to be that we should be laughing at him.

Yes, he moves like he’s front-row at a Steely Dan concert, but check out that big grin. That’s the look of a guy who’s playing up his (well-earned) reputation for being one of the lamest guys in the already super lame cohort of NFL quarterbacks. It’s the look of a guy who, having spent so many years in his brother’s very long shadow, learned to be self-deprecating. He totally gets that he’s a 36-year-old goofball in a room full of suave 23-year-olds, and he wants you to laugh with him.