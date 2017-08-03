Extra Mustard

Cody Bellinger Is A Mess When It Comes To Pop Culture

Jimmy Traina
20 minutes ago

Cody Bellinger told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt last month that he was unfamiliar with Jerry Seinfeld, so we can't be shocked by anything he says regarding pop culture.

However, his latest display of ineptitude when it comes to basic television knowledge is downright catastrophic.

The Dodgers' rookie phenom given a very basic pop culture quiz by ESPN's Buster Olney and he failed miserably.

Bellinger started out strong, quickly recognizing Will Smith, but it was downhill from here. When Olney help up a picture of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, the outfielder struggled to name Timberlake. The next photo was Steve Urkle. Bellinger guessed that his name was "Squirts."

Lastly, when Olney help up a picture of Zack, Screech and Slater, Bellinger said the show they were from was Full House. When Olney gave him a second guess, Bellinger went with Friends.

FULL HOUSE?! FRIENDS?!

It's good thing this kid is awesome at playing baseball, because this blatant disrespect of Saved by the Bell should really have him shunned from society.

 

