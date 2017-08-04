It's time for Colin Kaepernick to take his talents to South Beach

With the late-breaking news Thursday night that Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill likely will need season-ending surgery on his knee, that noise you heard was the entire football world gearing itself for an avalanche of Colin Kaepernick speculation, rumors, news and takes. The former 49ers signal-caller should have already gotten a job somewhere, but the NFL at large has frozen him out as a result of his national anthem kneeling and social justice stance (though teams will never admit as such). Already, we saw the Ravens hem and haw about adding Kaepernick to back up an injured Joe Flacco. Miami's situation is even more obvious, though. You want this blogger's opinion? The Dolphins should sign him, then brace themselves for the apocalypse of hot takes. (Otherwise, deal with Malcolm Jenkins calling you a bunch of cowards.)

Mets lose game in appropriately Mets fashion

The Mets fell to the Rockies on Thursday afternoon, 5–4, after reliever Hansel Robles walked in the winning run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. But while that is a very Mets way to lose a game, it's what happened to Robles that takes it to 11 on the Mets scale.

Robles had numbness in fingers pitching the ninth. In the eighth he landed awkwardly and pinched his genitals, prompting Ray Ramirez visit. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 3, 2017

Robles said he felt numbness in his right hand in the 9th. Couldn't feel the ball. Did not share that with anyone until after game. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) August 3, 2017

It's like, how much more Mets could it be? And the answer is none. None more Mets.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram @haleyybaylee/Instagram Haley Kalil: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting 1 15 Close expandIcon 1 15 Close

Haley Kalil's family has already graced the pages, both print and digital, of Sports Illustrated: Her husband is Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil, and his brother Ryan is Carolina's center. Haley may find herself in the magazine as well, as she's a top-15 finalist from SI Swimsuit's Open Casting Call. Get to know her better here, and check out her full gallery here.

Sean Spicer says no to Dancing With The Stars

The former White House press secretary and biggest boost to Melissa McCarthy's paycheck since Bridesmaids is unfortunately depriving us all of his fox-trot and tango moves after turning down an offer from the popular celebrity dancing reality show. I'd say he should go on Survivor, but Spicey doesn't seem to have the right skillset for that one.

Have yourself a day, Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt hit 3 home runs today - one after each rain delay. pic.twitter.com/qihkErvM4L — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 4, 2017

Odds and Ends

The inimitable Rae Sremmurd have a new song out that's worth a listen ... Here's an excellent story from Deadspin on how former SI photographer Ronald Modra captured the iconic shot of Ben Johnson beating Carl Lewis in the 100-meter dash at the 1984 Summer Olympics ... All 165 Pink Floyd songs ranked by Vulture ... The brilliant duo that is Run The Jewels, aka El-P and Killer Mike, will be making a special appearance at Wrigley Field on Friday ... The Orioles turned their second triple play of the season on Thursday; those add up to a sextuple play, if you didn't know ... Kurt Warner's family almost missed his Hall of Fame induction, but Cardinals president Michael Bidwill saved everyone's bacon ... NBA Live 18 will feature WNBA players and teams for the first time.

Live from Wrigley Field, it's Rain Delay Theater!

Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, its bullpen dance-off time! pic.twitter.com/LVPXwJ2ro8 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 3, 2017

Fun with rain delay tarps

Cubs' grounds crew member gets stuck on the tarp😂 pic.twitter.com/T97Zo4xrfx — Daily Dingers (@BCNDailyDingers) August 3, 2017

Megan Rapinoe 1, Japan 0

be humble

sit downpic.twitter.com/lwBW8yQdZG — local milk person (@carIisIe) August 4, 2017

Cooler than a polar bear's toenails

Portland is currently amid a horrible heat wave featuring 100-degree-plus temperatures, which means bad times for our furrier friends at the Oregon Zoo. Lucky for the polar bears, though, they've got a good way to beat the heat.

They're icing down the bears @OregonZoo as Portland fries w/ another 100°+ record-breaking day 20° > average. We're live on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/XMQ8wLq6eM — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) August 3, 2017

This is ... not a flattering look for Chris Christie

Chris Christie got the thotty white pants on looking like a thick tube of toothpaste pic.twitter.com/OXrPO4lCJp — yc (@yc) August 4, 2017

It's Friday. Let's go into the weekend on the right note

