Pacquiao Wants Rematch

Patrick Hamilton/Getty

Manny Pacquiao—understandably—isn’t over his loss to Jeff Horn. He wants a rematch and is willing to go back to Australia to get one, according to his manager. If it happens, it would likely be among the best rematches in boxing history, but what about sports history? In other rematch news, could we see Alabama-Clemson Part III?

It’s Coming...

Saturday marks three weeks until college football starts. Here are some Coach of the Year candidates who didn’t make the watch listand reminder of Chris Petersen’s Lovers’ Lane, the best way to solve fights at practice. In NFL news, Mike Williams’ rough start continues. The Chargers wished their rookie a Happy Birthday ... two months before his actual birthday.

I Feel So Worthless

Serena Williams is really, really pregnant—like 35 weeks pregnant. Yet she’s still working out like a champion.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Kara Del Toro: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 30 Close expandIcon 1 30 Close

Your first Weekend LLOD of August is Kara Del Toro. (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Michelle Roque is Back

Remember Michelle Roque, the flag football phenom from Florida State? She just released her first single, On and On,and it’s actually darn good.

K-State is a “Pain in the A--”

Athlon Sports collected anonymous comments from Big 12 coaches on their conference foes and some of them are hilarious, including one coach saying Kansas State keeps "chugging along being a pain in the a--."

So You Can Just Report the Weather

Notre Dame with some new rules for football coverage by media



(: @TJamesNDI) pic.twitter.com/t14Niwls4Y — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2017

Wanna Bet Hoiberg Returns to Iowa State in the Next 3 Years?

The first Saturday of fall camp, the Cyclones are ready to send it! #SaturdaysAreForTheBoys pic.twitter.com/dc2CuO3Eea — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 5, 2017

Construction Workers Had Huge Cojones

Workers atop the Woolworth Building, New York, 1926. pic.twitter.com/9YCQV9Lp99 — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) August 5, 2017

Into the Abyss

Odds and Ends

Tom Brady is starting to get fussy about his concussion history ... Chris Archer’s feud with Astros’ mascot Orbit is reaching new levels ... Tee times for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow ... Uniform News: Oregon State has awesome new metallic uniforms and Rutgers unveiled Stadium Lights digs for their Yankee Stadium game ... Disney’s live-action Aladdin movie has found its Jafar ... 5 reasons the Cavs should accept the Suns’ reported offer for Kyrie ... Zion Williamson dazzles in front of James Harden.

Bonjour to Neymar

Paris says "bonjour" to Neymar: pic.twitter.com/7fktVQ3RfP — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 5, 2017

Is it a dunk if the hand doesn’t touch the rim?

Royal Rumble: NYC

The first ever NYC subway Royal Rumble! Did @HulkHogan capture the gold or did @TheRock retain his title? @ShawnMichaels @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/ooBiFLVSY6 — Tim Hann Rivera (@Timhannrivera) August 2, 2017

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.