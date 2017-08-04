NFL

Tom Brady on Whether He Had Concussion: That's Nobody's Business

The case for Tom Brady as best NFL player ever
One of the bigger stories of the NFL off-season was whether Tom Brady had suffered a concussion in 2016. Asked Friday about that issue, Brady did not confirm or deny the injury. 

"I don't want to get into things that happened in my past, certainly medical history and so forth. I really don't think that's anybody's business," Brady said, according to ESPN.com. "What happened last year; I'm focused on this year and improving and working on things I need to get better at.

"So that's how I approach everything. I'm not sitting here worried about last year, or five years ago. There are other people that do worry about that -- my wife, or my parents, or my sisters, people that love me and care about me. But I do the best I can do to be prepared to play -- mentally and physically -- and I give the game everything I can."

Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, said in May during an interview with "CBS This Morning" that Brady had a concussion in 2016. The NFL released a statement saying there was no indication Brady had any sort of serious head injury and his agent also denied Brady was concussed. 

Brady's only previous comments on the issue didn't shed any additional light. 

"She's there every day," Brady told ESPN last month. "I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving."

