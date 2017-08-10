Noah Syndergaard has dream come true with 'Game of Thrones' appearance

Fans have started a petition to get Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams on the final season of Game of Thrones.

"Steven Adams deserves to cameo as a Dothraki on Game of Thrones" was started on Change.org by Will Copeland in California. As of Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET, the petition had less than 100 signatures.

Other fans chimed in with comments like "The fate of the seven kingdoms depends on it" and "Steven Adams is awesome and game of thrones is awesome."

Teammate Enes Kanter posted a selfie of Adams on Twitter with a clean shaven face. Twitter mentions included people pleading for Adams to appear on the show.

The show is currently in its seventh season and has one more season with six episodes remaining.

Oops!! Somebody got an accident hahaha 😂😂

Noooo!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dKFlFNb1YQ — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 9, 2017

Adams would join New York Mets ace Noah Syndergaard as professional athletes that have made cameos on the hit HBO show.