HBO Developing Show With LeBron James, Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment

HBO is developing a half-hour comedy about a sneaker store outside Los Angeles from LeBron James and Maverick Carter's SpringHill Entertainment, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Nellie Andreeva reports Shawn Wines of High Maintenance and Lemon Andersen of She's Gotta Have It will be the writers for this untitled show about two friends and their employees at a sneaker store.

SpringHill Entertainment is already behind the NBC game show The Wall, Cleveland Hustles on CNBC and James and Carter are producers for the Starz show Survivor's Remorse.

James, 32, is going into his 15th NBA season.

