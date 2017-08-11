The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. This week's edition of Off The Board has something for everyone. Best-selling author, James Andrew Miller, who has written mega books about ESPN and Saturday Night Live, joined the show to discuss his upcoming podcast series, Origins, which will cover the history of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The breakdown of our interview is as follows:

First 25 minutes: Wide-ranging chat about all things Curb, including our favorite episode, Season 2 possibly being the greatest single season in TV history, the new season (which starts Oct. 1) and the crazy mind of Larry David.

Next 15 minutes: Discussion on the state of ESPN and FS1, what's going on with Katie Nolan and the NFL being "the crack cocaine of America."

Last 5 minutes: Saturday Night Live thoughts, including how much the show should use Alec Baldwin as Trump and what will happen if Lorne Michaels ever decides to step down as executive producer.

You can listen to the podcast below or via iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher. Please subscribe and review. Next week's guest on Off The Board will be legendary WWE superstar, Stone Cold Steve Austin, so if you want to make sure you don't miss it, hit the subscribe button on iTunes.

2. Speaking of Saturday Night Live, the show is airing special "Weekend Update" shows this summer. Making a surprise appearance on last night's edition: "LaVar Ball."

3. I'm all for players being confident, but Jaguars rookie running back, Leonard Fournette might want to take things down a notch. After playing in his first pro game against the Patriots last night and gaining 31 yards and 9 carries, the LSU star said, "It’s a lot slower than I really thought. That’s how I’ve been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, ‘It’s going to be fast.’ But by me playing in the SEC that kind of helped me a lot. I think to me it was really easy.”

Memo to Leonard: Last night's game was not real and didn't count. And now you've put a target on your back for the veterans around the leaague.

4. The Marlins lost to the Nationals, 3-2, last night. You wouldn't think that would be newsworthy. However, it is, because the reason the Marlins lost is because pitcher Dan Straily missed a sign and pitched to Bryce Harper when he wasn't supposed to. Of course, Harper then drilled an RBI double.

.@Marlins righty Dan Straily explains the missed sign for a pick-off attempt before Bryce Harper's RBI double. pic.twitter.com/8USXPTKUf9 — FOX Sports Florida (@FOXSportsFL) August 11, 2017

5. If you believe the adage that Vegas (or offshore sportsbooks) always know, things are not looking good for a certain former reality show host/pageant organizer.

6. I'm not into Mayweather vs. McGregor even a little bit, but this piece on how the WWE would book a storyline between the two is outstanding.

7. Based on their airplane antics, Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons need a reality show, ASAP.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of Stone Cold's appearance on next week's Off The Board, here's the time Austin drove a Zamboni to the ring and then "got arrested."