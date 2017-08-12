Extra Mustard

Weekend Hot Clicks: Rounding Up NFL News; Cheerleader Jolanie Is LLOD

2017 NBA Rookie Class Discuss Their Earliest NBA Memories
NFL Roundup

It would be irresponsible to start Weekend Hot Clicks with anything but an NFL section given the chaos that erupted on Friday and what will happen over the next few weeks. There’s a lot to unpack with the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, so here’s what it all means. Are the Bills officially in tear-down mode after the Sammy Watkins trade? And LeSean McCoy was not thrilled with Jordan Matthews joining him in Buffalo. Also, the Dolphins officially put Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and Roberto Aguayo was given the boot (literally).

Pampling is a savage

Battling darkness at the PGA Championship on Friday evening, Rod Pampling went Happy Gilmore.

Middle Child Day

In honor of Middle Child Day on Saturday, FanSided made a list of 10 NBA personalities suffering from middle-child syndrome. And here is some randomness: Celebrities who are the middle child.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Cheerleader of the Week: Jolanie (Arizona State)
With just two weeks until college football is back, we’re dipping into the cheerleader pool for your mid-August Weekend LLOD. Here is Jolanie from Arizona State (Click here for full-sized gallery)

This uniform aged well

The Astros are wearing 1990’s throwback uniforms on Saturday vs. the Rangers.

Lotta love for the Titans

I love when coaches talk anonymously about other teams. Athlon Sports got comments from NFL scouts on AFC South teams, and there is a lot of love for the Titans this year.

Good.

Mitchell Robinson saga update

I want to explore this place so badly

Depressing shoebox living

Odds and Ends

The 10 best press conference rants of all time ... Kirk Cousins got pumped up for the Redskins’ preseason opener by singing Whitney Houston ... Highlights from Chelsea’s opening-day loss to Burnley (their first opening-day loss since 1998) ... Should you draft Dalvin Cook over Ty Montgomery? ... Here’s what shoe Lonzo Ball will be wearing in NBA 2k18 … Mayweather-McGregor prop bets include Trump, Bieber and more ... Kevin Durant apologized for his comments about India.

Gundy is a man! He’s 50!

Buxton is unreal in center

Hot in Herre

This was the No. 1 song in America this weekend in 2002:

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

