It would be irresponsible to start Weekend Hot Clicks with anything but an NFL section given the chaos that erupted on Friday and what will happen over the next few weeks. There’s a lot to unpack with the Ezekiel Elliott suspension, so here’s what it all means. Are the Bills officially in tear-down mode after the Sammy Watkins trade? And LeSean McCoy was not thrilled with Jordan Matthews joining him in Buffalo. Also, the Dolphins officially put Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve and Roberto Aguayo was given the boot (literally).

Pampling is a savage

Battling darkness at the PGA Championship on Friday evening, Rod Pampling went Happy Gilmore.

Middle Child Day

In honor of Middle Child Day on Saturday, FanSided made a list of 10 NBA personalities suffering from middle-child syndrome. And here is some randomness: Celebrities who are the middle child.

This uniform aged well

The Astros are wearing 1990’s throwback uniforms on Saturday vs. the Rangers.

Lotta love for the Titans

I love when coaches talk anonymously about other teams. Athlon Sports got comments from NFL scouts on AFC South teams, and there is a lot of love for the Titans this year.

Good.

Red Wings exploring every possible legal action after logo is used by white supremacists in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/EJq5SqO0jT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 12, 2017

Mitchell Robinson saga update

I can confirm Mitchell Robinson did arrive for KU visit Friday. ESPN says LSU is out so it’s KU or play pro ball 1 yr unless he adds schools — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) August 12, 2017

Kansas is nice — Mitchell Robinson (@kodakmitch23) August 12, 2017

I want to explore this place so badly

Here’s an image of the abandoned Six Flags Amusement Park that is in my new book https://t.co/1eUkKHzY1U Enjoy!#SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/8rMRFEFfE4 — Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) August 12, 2017

Depressing shoebox living

I love when NYC real estate descriptions are directly contradicted by the photos https://t.co/3BqigaH8Q9 pic.twitter.com/JDSyPfKfny — Shane (@shaneferro) August 11, 2017

Odds and Ends

The 10 best press conference rants of all time ... Kirk Cousins got pumped up for the Redskins’ preseason opener by singing Whitney Houston ... Highlights from Chelsea’s opening-day loss to Burnley (their first opening-day loss since 1998) ... Should you draft Dalvin Cook over Ty Montgomery? ... Here’s what shoe Lonzo Ball will be wearing in NBA 2k18 … Mayweather-McGregor prop bets include Trump, Bieber and more ... Kevin Durant apologized for his comments about India.

Gundy is a man! He’s 50!

Saturday is Mike Gundy’s 50th birthday. 10 years ago, he unforgettably told the world that he was 40. pic.twitter.com/8U2QXRqewR — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) August 12, 2017

Buxton is unreal in center

Hot in Herre

This was the No. 1 song in America this weekend in 2002:

