In news that will certainly please a certain LaVar, NBA 2K announced today that Lonzo Ball will be wearing the Big Baller Brand in NBA 2K18.

We're excited to announce the @bigballerbrand shoes will debut in #NBA2K18 & be laced up on @ZO2_ at NBA Season Tip-Off! pic.twitter.com/X4NcMS1aNH — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 11, 2017

The brand, which is the brain child of LaVar Ball, debuted with a splash when it stuck a $495 price tag onto its debut model, the ZO2. Ball wore the shoes in his NBA Summer League debut but wore Nike, Adidas and Under Armour shoes in later games.

“At Big Baller Brand you know you got freedom, do whatever you want, and I’m showcasing that,” he told ESPN.

Ball, who was named summer league MVP, has been linked with a potential Adidas deal. Perhaps the 2K deal is a sign that he'll stick with BBB, at least for the coming season.