These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

For some reason the Sacramento Kings thought about what it would look like if some NBA teams had helmets. It was a pretty decent idea.

The Kings imagined what 17 NBA teams helmets would look like and the results are quite fascinating.

The Hawks, Nets, Hornets Warriors, Grizzlies, Heat, Bucks, Pelicans, Knicks, Thunder, Magic, Suns, Trail Blazers, Kings, Spurs, Raptors and Jazz all had fake head gear designed courtesy of Sacramento. There were multiple helmets for each team, allowing for even more creative and interesting looks than one would initially expect.

This Spurs helmet is by far the most colorful of their three designs.

Sacramento Kings

The Magic have some of the best looking helmets and this one really delivers.

Sacramento Kings

The blue Kings helmet has a nice pop to it.

Sacramento Kings

While these Hawks helmets look almost like they could belong to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sacramento Kings

And these Hawks helmets look like they were designed to blend in with throw up.

Sacramento Kings

All of the looks can be seen here.