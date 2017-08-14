Two years and two Stanley Cups ago, Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons trashed Phil Kessel on his way out of town, saying Kessel had a bit of an encased meats habit.

“The hot dog vendor who parks daily at Front and John Sts. just lost his most reliable customer,” Simmons led off his since-deleted column on Kessel’s trade to Pittsburgh. “Almost every afternoon at 2:30 p.m., often wearing a toque, Phil Kessel would wander from his neighbourhood condominium to consume his daily snack.”

The folks at SB Nation’s Maple Leafs blog employed some impressive investigatory skills and concluded that this was categorically false. It was funny to look back on when Kessel won his first Cup and brought it to Toronto. It’s even funnier now after seeing how Phil spent his second day with the Cup.

Hotdogs taste better out of The Cup! #twotime #statestreetbrats A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Kessel may hold a couple of grudges, but at least he’s good-natured about it.