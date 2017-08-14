Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron James Jr. Teams Up With Hassan Whiteside At Miami Pro-Am

3:15 | NBA
Is LeBron-Kyrie the Modern Day Shaq-Kobe?
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

LeBron James Jr. got a chance to get some run in with guys a bit older than him, and thanks to Hassan Whiteside, the 12-year-old looked like he belonged.

The Miami Heat center teamed up with the younger LeBron at a Miami pro-am, and the two showed off some impressive on-court chemistry.

Extra Mustard
MLB's Players Weekend Player Jersey Nicknames, Ranked

Going for the lob off the bounce might not have worked, but considering they connected on an alley-oop where James Jr. threw the pass from half-court, they get some leeway on botching an attempt.

Whiteside lifting James in the air to let him dunk was also pretty cool in its own way.

Now think about how amazing this duo will be when James can dunk on his own.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters