Extra Mustard

Soccer Player’s ‘People’s Elbow’ Celebration Gets a Thumbs Up From The Rock

1:16 | Extra Mustard
How Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became a superstar
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Adebayo Akinfenwa may look like a pro wrestler but he’s actually everyone’s favorite beefy English striker. “The Beast,” as he’s known, is currently plying his trade with Wycombe Wanderers in England’s fourth division and scored two first-half goals in a win over Port Vale this weekend. After the second, one brave teammate volunteered to be on the receiving end of a devastating elbow drop. 

It wasn’t the cleanest People’s Elbow of all time but it got a seal of approval from The People’s Champion himself. 

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

Sure, it’s a cool move, but let’s see Akinfenwa try something next time that highlights his reputation as the strongest player in soccer. I bet he could hit just about every one of his teammates with a big German suplex. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters