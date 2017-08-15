Adebayo Akinfenwa may look like a pro wrestler but he’s actually everyone’s favorite beefy English striker. “The Beast,” as he’s known, is currently plying his trade with Wycombe Wanderers in England’s fourth division and scored two first-half goals in a win over Port Vale this weekend. After the second, one brave teammate volunteered to be on the receiving end of a devastating elbow drop.

Man like @daRealAkinfenwa dropping the Peoples' Elbow after scoring at the weekend 😂😂pic.twitter.com/C8hyfSPWUa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 14, 2017

It wasn’t the cleanest People’s Elbow of all time but it got a seal of approval from The People’s Champion himself.

Heart stoppin' elbow droppin'.... we'll done brotha. 😉👏🏾🙌🏾👊🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/JlnVXRsN0N — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 14, 2017

Sure, it’s a cool move, but let’s see Akinfenwa try something next time that highlights his reputation as the strongest player in soccer. I bet he could hit just about every one of his teammates with a big German suplex.