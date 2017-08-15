Derek Carr has just released a video that I can only hope, for his sake and ours, is a parody.

It promises a “debut single” and features Carr looking very moody while wearing a denim jacket in a smoke-filled room, all while a funky bass line sets the pace. It’s got a very A Night at the Roxbury feel.

I’m crossing my fingers that Carr is being ironic here but if he’s for real, uh oh. That would be very disappointing for a guy who was quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most exciting young quarterbacks. But if his dream is to begin cosplaying as a lousy 90’s R&B singer, so be it.