Traina Thoughts: Charlotte Flair Breaks Silence On Father's Status

Ric Flair: I worked just as hard in front of 200 people as I did for 20,000
The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. The details surrounding Ric Flair's current health status are still sketchy, but his manager says surgery, which was not heart-related, was a success.

Ric's daughter, and current WWE superstar, Charlotte, also went public with a statement for the first time since news broke that her father was facing a serious medical issue.

WWE stars, past and present, rallied around Flair yesterday, sending tons of get well wishes, via Twitter. Former world champion, Dolph Ziggler, also wrote this first-person appreciation of his mentor, the Nature Boy, for SI.com.

2. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley tweeted and then deleted the following nonsense yesterday: “Athletes are looked up to & serve as roll [sic] models, leave personal opinions about race and politics alone. Do what you get paid to do & play!” ​

Such a tough break to tweet something so ignorant and then get "role models" wrong. Anyway, current Packers tight end, Martellus Bennett, didn't mention Finley by name, but he sent a message loud and clear with these tweets.




3. I tweeted this yesterday afternoon.

Shortly thereafter, Giancarlo Stanton hit is 22nd home run in 34 games. It was his 43rd of the season, setting a Marlins franchise record. This is how the team celebrated after the game.

Some team love 🤣🍾🍻🛁

A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

4. This is why you don't pick up the phone while watching a TV show.

5. The Cubs used an extreme shift against Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, last night, by getting rid of an infielder and using four outfielders. Votto doubled anyway.

6. North Carolina protesters pulled down a Confederate solider statue yesterday. Enter the Jim Ross treatment.

7RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and other WWE superstars played in a charity softball game in 1994. The highlights were narrated by Gorilla Monsoon. 

