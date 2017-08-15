Ric Flair: I worked just as hard in front of 200 people as I did for 20,000

1. The details surrounding Ric Flair's current health status are still sketchy, but his manager says surgery, which was not heart-related, was a success.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Ric's daughter, and current WWE superstar, Charlotte, also went public with a statement for the first time since news broke that her father was facing a serious medical issue.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. 🙏🏻💜 We will update everyone when we have more information. 💪🏻😀❤️ A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

WWE stars, past and present, rallied around Flair yesterday, sending tons of get well wishes, via Twitter. Former world champion, Dolph Ziggler, also wrote this first-person appreciation of his mentor, the Nature Boy, for SI.com.

2. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley tweeted and then deleted the following nonsense yesterday: “Athletes are looked up to & serve as roll [sic] models, leave personal opinions about race and politics alone. Do what you get paid to do & play!” ​

Such a tough break to tweet something so ignorant and then get "role models" wrong. Anyway, current Packers tight end, Martellus Bennett, didn't mention Finley by name, but he sent a message loud and clear with these tweets.

They'll cut out your tongue before cutting off your hands, they still need you to work. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 15, 2017

You can stand on the platform provided to promote products but not promote change to the products of your environments. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 15, 2017

Coco cola. That's cool. Equality naw bruh. Get his ass down. McDonald's great job let's read that line again. Injustice lll, naw. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 15, 2017

Who wrote this script this is not what we agreed to. There needs to be a rewrite. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) August 15, 2017

3. I tweeted this yesterday afternoon.

Not enough has been made about @Giancarlo818 hitting 21 home runs in his last 33 games. One of the most insane stats of my lifetime. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) August 14, 2017

Shortly thereafter, Giancarlo Stanton hit is 22nd home run in 34 games. It was his 43rd of the season, setting a Marlins franchise record. This is how the team celebrated after the game.

Some team love 🤣🍾🍻🛁 A post shared by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

4. This is why you don't pick up the phone while watching a TV show.

Rick Hahn called Tyler Clippard to notify him of the trade 35 minutes into Game of Thrones. Clippard has yet to finish the episode. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) August 14, 2017

5. The Cubs used an extreme shift against Reds first baseman, Joey Votto, last night, by getting rid of an infielder and using four outfielders. Votto doubled anyway.

​

6. North Carolina protesters pulled down a Confederate solider statue yesterday. Enter the Jim Ross treatment.

By request of @waynejacker here's your Jim Ross version pic.twitter.com/S8d6hVA36Q — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 15, 2017

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and other WWE superstars played in a charity softball game in 1994. The highlights were narrated by Gorilla Monsoon.