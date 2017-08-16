Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Roberto Aguayo's Release Made For Uncomfortable Television On 'Hard Knocks'

Roberto Aguayo: Worst NFL Draft Pick Ever?
1. Kicker Roberto Aguayo was cut Saturday by the Buccaneers after the team drafted him in the second round last year. The former FSU star made 22 of 31 field goals and 32 of 34 extra points in his rookie season. After a shaky start to this preseason, Tampa Bay decided to move on -- and it was all caught on film thanks to HBO's Hard Knocks. During one practice before getting the pink slip, cameras caught Aguayo being taunted by his own teammate while attempting a kick. Defensive end Chris Baker actually screamed out, "I'm calling it wide left," before Aguyao's kick. Sure enough, Aguayo missed the kick wide left and Baker celebrated his prediction by screaming, "What'd I tell you?" 

A couple of days later, Aguayo was told he was being released.

2Giancarlo Stanton made it six games in row with a home run last night, and in impressive fashion.

3. Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was ejected from Monday night's game against the Rangers by home plate umpire, Angel Hernandez, for arguing balls and strikes. Following the ejection, he unleashed a solid F-bomb from the dugout on Hernandez. Then, on Tuesday, Kinsler unleashed a solid tirade against the awful umpire.

4. LeBron James got a lot of attention -- and rightfully so -- for this tweet yesterday.

James, one of few superstars in sports who is not afraid to speak out on current events, expanded on this thoughts later in the day at his charity event.

However, the best tweet of the day from an athlete came from future NBA Hall of Famer, Steve Nash.

5. Wow, the NFL is really getting crazy with its relaxed rules this season. First, certain touchdown celebrations will be allowed and now this.

6. Jimmy Kimmel and Floyd Mayweather analyzed fight prop bets last night for Mayweather's upcoming fight with Connon McGregor. Mayweather says he will be betting on himself to win the bout.

7. Here's 10 minutes of newscasters accidentally and not-so-accidentally saying the F-word on live TV.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: First first SummerSlam took place in 1988 with the main event featuring the Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage) against the Mega Bucks (Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant). Here's a recap of that storyline.

