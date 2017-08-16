The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

1. Kicker Roberto Aguayo was cut Saturday by the Buccaneers after the team drafted him in the second round last year. The former FSU star made 22 of 31 field goals and 32 of 34 extra points in his rookie season. After a shaky start to this preseason, Tampa Bay decided to move on -- and it was all caught on film thanks to HBO's Hard Knocks. During one practice before getting the pink slip, cameras caught Aguayo being taunted by his own teammate while attempting a kick. Defensive end Chris Baker actually screamed out, "I'm calling it wide left," before Aguyao's kick. Sure enough, Aguayo missed the kick wide left and Baker celebrated his prediction by screaming, "What'd I tell you?"

A couple of days later, Aguayo was told he was being released.

"We're gonna release you."#HardKnocks takes us inside the moment that Roberto Aguayo learned he had been released by the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/0ytpxEmi6y — NFL (@NFL) August 16, 2017

2. Giancarlo Stanton made it six games in row with a home run last night, and in impressive fashion.

3. Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler was ejected from Monday night's game against the Rangers by home plate umpire, Angel Hernandez, for arguing balls and strikes. Following the ejection, he unleashed a solid F-bomb from the dugout on Hernandez. Then, on Tuesday, Kinsler unleashed a solid tirade against the awful umpire.

Kinsler was asked if he was surprised how quickly he was ejected: "No, I'm surprised at how bad of an umpire he is." Angel Hernandez — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

Kinsler on Angel Hernandez: "He needs to re-evaluate his career choice. He really does." — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

Kinsler asked if he wanted that on the record: "Yeah. If I get fined for saying the truth, so be it." — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 15, 2017

Kinsler: "I'm just saying it's pretty obvious that he needs to stop ruining baseball games." — Jason Beck (@beckjason) August 15, 2017

"He needs to find another job, he really does"



Ian Kinsler ripped umpire Angel Hernandez a day after being ejected. @BradGalli has more. pic.twitter.com/cTfBKfej68 — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) August 16, 2017

4. LeBron James got a lot of attention -- and rightfully so -- for this tweet yesterday.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James, one of few superstars in sports who is not afraid to speak out on current events, expanded on this thoughts later in the day at his charity event.

LeBron James on #Charlottesville: “The only way for us to get better as a society and us to get better is love” https://t.co/TMlLP2VGrU pic.twitter.com/78OTch8ntU — CNN (@CNN) August 16, 2017

However, the best tweet of the day from an athlete came from future NBA Hall of Famer, Steve Nash.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

5. Wow, the NFL is really getting crazy with its relaxed rules this season. First, certain touchdown celebrations will be allowed and now this.

BREAKING: Good news for @OBJ_3 & @AB84, the NFL is relaxing footwear rules for entire season https://t.co/b11Djypl0c — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 15, 2017

6. Jimmy Kimmel and Floyd Mayweather analyzed fight prop bets last night for Mayweather's upcoming fight with Connon McGregor. Mayweather says he will be betting on himself to win the bout.

7. Here's 10 minutes of newscasters accidentally and not-so-accidentally saying the F-word on live TV.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: First first SummerSlam took place in 1988 with the main event featuring the Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage) against the Mega Bucks (Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant). Here's a recap of that storyline.