These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Roger Goodell and the NFL are set to loosen their death grip on touchdown celebrations, according to USA Today’s Tom Pelissero.

Goodell is reportedly expected to inform the league’s owners that players can now do a number of things they could not previously do without incurring penalties.

Among the allowed moves are group celebrations, the use of the football as a prop (as opposed to a simple spike), falling to the ground, and when applicable, making snow angels, according to Pelissero.

Things that are still banned include twerking (apparently), and gestures that can be deemed offensive (understandable).

Prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive stuff still expected to be banned. That includes twerking. Sorry, AB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2017

The NFL has put a lot of time and research into this decision, but really, how hard can it be to take a wild guess that people generally like and appreciate when other people have fun?