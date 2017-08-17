These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Italian basketball club Pallacanestro Trapani has hired Gregor Fucka as an assistant coach, according to Sportando.

Fucka, 46, had an accomplished career as a 7-foot forward/center, playing throughout Europe for more than two decades. He played mostly in Italy but also had a four-year run with Barcelona.

Fucka was born in Slovenia and represented Italy on the international stage, including at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where the Italians were knocked out in the quarterfinals by the host nation. Fucka did win a gold medal at the 1999 European championships, though.

Fucka retired as a player in 2011 and subsequently began coaching youth basketball.