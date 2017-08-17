Extra Mustard

Rutgers Is (Temporarily) Putting a Jacuzzi in the Student Section

If any Rutgers students are going to show up to the Scarlet Knights get crushed in their opener against No. 7 Washington on Sept. 1, they will be duly rewarded. 

Rutgers announced Thursday that it’s pulling out all the stops to get people to come to the game. It’s all part of a promotion the school is calling “War Before the Shore,” the idea being you spend the beginning of your Labor Day weekend watching the team that beat Rutgers 48–13 last year before heading down the shore.

For starters, the school is installing a temporary Jacuzzi in the student section and putting boats on the field in the opposite end zone for a few lucky fans to sit in and watch the game. There will be other Jersey Shore-themed gimmicks, including a volleyball court and boardwalk games outside the stadium. 

Now, I know what you’re thinking, isn’t there going to be a long line to get into the Jacuzzi? Nah, probably not

