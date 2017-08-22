Extra Mustard

Venezuelan Little Leaguers Console Dominican Pitcher After He Gives Up Walk-Off

0:49 | Extra Mustard
Little League pitcher has priceless reaction after grand slam
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

There isn’t another sporting event that can provide the sort of feel-good moments you see in the Little League World Series. The kids are obviously trying to win but it’s clear they’re mostly trying to have fun. 

Monday night’s game between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic was no exception. Venezuela won the game on a walk-off two-run double in the sixth off Dominican pitcher Edward Uceta. Uceta, already a fan favorite, was distraught and collapsed to he knees near the mound. But then, in typical LLWS fashion, the Venezuelan players and coaches put off their celebration go comfort Uceta. 

(Click here if you can’t see the video above.)

"That little boy has a very big heart," Dominican manager Jose Cordero said after the game. "If I talk too much about him, I start to tear up."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters