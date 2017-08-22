There isn’t another sporting event that can provide the sort of feel-good moments you see in the Little League World Series. The kids are obviously trying to win but it’s clear they’re mostly trying to have fun.

Monday night’s game between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic was no exception. Venezuela won the game on a walk-off two-run double in the sixth off Dominican pitcher Edward Uceta. Uceta, already a fan favorite, was distraught and collapsed to he knees near the mound. But then, in typical LLWS fashion, the Venezuelan players and coaches put off their celebration go comfort Uceta.

"That little boy has a very big heart," Dominican manager Jose Cordero said after the game. "If I talk too much about him, I start to tear up."