Katie Perry’s New Video Is Full of Sports Figures

Katy Perry’s new single “Swish Swish” isn’t very good and the video is pretty goofy, but this isn’t a music site—we talk about sports and this video has plenty of sports.

The premise for the video is that Perry captains a lousy basketball team that gets blown out by a bigger, more talented crowd before a halftime pep talk from Nicki Minaj. While there aren’t any actual basketball players running the floor with Perry and the gap-toothed kid from Stranger Things, there are a bunch of sports figures elsewhere.

Rich Eisen and Bill Walton

Follow Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Joey Chestnut

Thor Bjornsson (aka “The Mountain”)

Ex-NFL linebacker Terry Crews

Kia Stevens

Stevens, on the far right here with a few others from the cast of GLOW wrestled in WWE as “Kharma” and on the indie circuit as “Awesome Kong.”

Rob Gronkowski

KatyPerryVEVO

Karl-Anthony Towns

I wonder if Gronk’s performance at Super Bowl media day in 2015 earned him this gig.