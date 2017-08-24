Extra Mustard

Katie Perry’s New Video Is Full of Sports Figures

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Katy Perry’s new single “Swish Swish” isn’t very good and the video is pretty goofy, but this isn’t a music site—we talk about sports and this video has plenty of sports. 

The premise for the video is that Perry captains a lousy basketball team that gets blown out by a bigger, more talented crowd before a halftime pep talk from Nicki Minaj. While there aren’t any actual basketball players running the floor with Perry and the gap-toothed kid from Stranger Things, there are a bunch of sports figures elsewhere. 

Rich Eisen and Bill Walton

Joey Chestnut

Thor Bjornsson (aka “The Mountain”)

 

Ex-NFL linebacker Terry Crews

Kia Stevens

 

Stevens, on the far right here with a few others from the cast of GLOW wrestled in WWE as “Kharma” and on the indie circuit as “Awesome Kong.”

Rob Gronkowski

KatyPerryVEVO

Karl-Anthony Towns

I wonder if Gronk’s performance at Super Bowl media day in 2015 earned him this gig. 

