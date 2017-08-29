Extra Mustard

The Colts Have a New Slogan and Everyone Hates It

Colts: Should Andrew Luck's Health Be a Bigger Concern?
Dan Gartland
31 minutes ago

There’s nothing NFL teams love more than slogans about how tough they are. The Panthers rally behind “Keep Pounding,” the Bears have “Bear Down,” the Titans say “Titan Up,” and so on. 

Now the Colts are trying to get in on the action, tweeting the following message Monday night without any further explanation. 

That doesn’t make any sense! But by combining the team’s name with the process for creating steel it’s the perfect nonsense NFL slogan. 

Maybe they can #ColtsForge a healthy shoulder for Andrew Luck. 

