The Colts Have a New Slogan and Everyone Hates It

There’s nothing NFL teams love more than slogans about how tough they are. The Panthers rally behind “Keep Pounding,” the Bears have “Bear Down,” the Titans say “Titan Up,” and so on.

Now the Colts are trying to get in on the action, tweeting the following message Monday night without any further explanation.

That doesn’t make any sense! But by combining the team’s name with the process for creating steel it’s the perfect nonsense NFL slogan.

#ColtsForged is to hashtags as "AFC Championship Game Participant" is to banners. https://t.co/sCLoCwVKB1 — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 29, 2017

I believe horseshoes are forged using iron. ... which also sharpens iron. #solved https://t.co/E7eAovwLNw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2017

I've slept on this for the night and still have no idea what the hell this means. https://t.co/uAbrT0t06W — Mike Williams (@TJFNaptownMike) August 29, 2017

Are you trying to turn us all into Pats fans? Because it's working. — Jeremy H (@JBone024) August 29, 2017

This is why I'm a @Cowboys even though I live in Indiana. — Art Good (@ArtGood) August 29, 2017

Starting to think the @colts marketing team actually hates us https://t.co/0nuKB7sSXD — EdgeWinsGames (@edgewinsgames) August 29, 2017

My team is so freaking cheesy. https://t.co/ugUL01DfOz — Luke Wood (@LukeAWood) August 29, 2017

Maybe they can #ColtsForge a healthy shoulder for Andrew Luck.