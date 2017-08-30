Extra Mustard

See the Drama-Filled Debut Trailer for the Ball Family’s Reality Show

2:37 | NBA
Does Lonzo Ball want LeBron on the Lakers? Sort of... Maybe... We think...
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The first trailer for the Facebook reality series starring LaVar, Lonzo and the rest of the Ball family is here, and boy does it ratchet up the drama. 

Deadline reported last month that the series had been picked up by Facebook, and the first trailer makes it seem like the series will be just as much of a circus as we should have expected. 

It teases an awkward moment between Lonzo and his girlfriend, Denise (“Do you not trust me?” Zo asks as Denise glares at him). LaVar chews out LaMelo for not playing like his brother. Lonzo skulks after a lousy performance in his first summer league game. It’s like a basketball version of the Kardashians. 

Ball in the Family drops on Thursday with the series’ first two episodes and more episodes will start rolling out on Sundays beginning Sept. 10. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters