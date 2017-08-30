Does Lonzo Ball want LeBron on the Lakers? Sort of... Maybe... We think...

The first trailer for the Facebook reality series starring LaVar, Lonzo and the rest of the Ball family is here, and boy does it ratchet up the drama.

Deadline reported last month that the series had been picked up by Facebook, and the first trailer makes it seem like the series will be just as much of a circus as we should have expected.

It teases an awkward moment between Lonzo and his girlfriend, Denise (“Do you not trust me?” Zo asks as Denise glares at him). LaVar chews out LaMelo for not playing like his brother. Lonzo skulks after a lousy performance in his first summer league game. It’s like a basketball version of the Kardashians.

Ball in the Family drops on Thursday with the series’ first two episodes and more episodes will start rolling out on Sundays beginning Sept. 10.