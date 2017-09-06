Mike Francesa Fans Can't Help But Jab Craig Carton After Arrest
Craig Carton and Mike Francesa both work for WFAN radio in New York. Craig Carton and Mike Francesa, despite being colleagues, do not like each other. At all.
Carton feels Francesa wasn't welcoming when he and Boomer Esiason took over the WFAN morning show after Don Imus was fired in 2007. Francesa is constantly getting mocked and ripped by Carton on the air and off the air. In fact, Carton recently gave an interview in which he talked about Francesa tarnishing his legacy, as the long-time host is set to leave WFAN on Dec. 15 after 30 years at the station.
Carton has a countdown clock counting down the days until Francesa leaves, in an ironic twist, the clock is now ticking on him. https://t.co/Ha9kHFiztf— Mike In New Haven (@Colon_GSN) September 6, 2017
So when news broke on Wednesday morning about Carton getting arrested for allegedly being involved in a ticket ponzi scheme, Francesa's loyal fans, known as Mongo Nation, went meme crazy.
September 6, 2017
Mike Francesa more than willing to lock up Craig Carton. pic.twitter.com/O7IkTyVk2P— Cankle Steaks (@chesteripley) September 6, 2017
Live look at Mike Francesa this morning with the Craig Carton news. pic.twitter.com/NiRf8jccMc— Andrew Marren (@AndrewMarren) September 6, 2017
Live Look at Mike Francesa when he found out Craig Carton was arrested pic.twitter.com/1Es9ybjCeB— Don Juanson (@donjuanson34) September 6, 2017
Live look at Mike Francesa after the Craig Carton news ... pic.twitter.com/noOldzPR2g— Nick Buono (@thenickbuono) September 6, 2017
