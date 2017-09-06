Craig Carton and Mike Francesa both work for WFAN radio in New York. Craig Carton and Mike Francesa, despite being colleagues, do not like each other. At all.

Carton feels Francesa wasn't welcoming when he and Boomer Esiason took over the WFAN morning show after Don Imus was fired in 2007. Francesa is constantly getting mocked and ripped by Carton on the air and off the air. In fact, Carton recently gave an interview in which he talked about Francesa tarnishing his legacy, as the long-time host is set to leave WFAN on Dec. 15 after 30 years at the station.

Carton has a countdown clock counting down the days until Francesa leaves, in an ironic twist, the clock is now ticking on him. https://t.co/Ha9kHFiztf — Mike In New Haven (@Colon_GSN) September 6, 2017

So when news broke on Wednesday morning about Carton getting arrested for allegedly being involved in a ticket ponzi scheme, Francesa's loyal fans, known as Mongo Nation, went meme crazy.

Mike Francesa more than willing to lock up Craig Carton. pic.twitter.com/O7IkTyVk2P — Cankle Steaks (@chesteripley) September 6, 2017

Live look at Mike Francesa this morning with the Craig Carton news. pic.twitter.com/NiRf8jccMc — Andrew Marren (@AndrewMarren) September 6, 2017

Live Look at Mike Francesa when he found out Craig Carton was arrested pic.twitter.com/1Es9ybjCeB — Don Juanson (@donjuanson34) September 6, 2017

Live look at Mike Francesa after the Craig Carton news ... pic.twitter.com/noOldzPR2g — Nick Buono (@thenickbuono) September 6, 2017

BREAKING VIDEO: the moment Mike Francesa got word #CraigCarton got busted by the Feds. pic.twitter.com/QcZnHEo4i9 — Grumpy 4 for 4 Guy (@fan_grumpy) September 6, 2017

Francesa when he found out this morning that Craig Carton got pinched pic.twitter.com/wPJy6uffBj — Scott Gilbert (@ScottieIce724) September 6, 2017

Francesa walking into work today after hearing about Carton's arrest. pic.twitter.com/KSNoJr1LGT — Mike Nash (@MikeNash15) September 6, 2017

Live Look at Francesa when he found out Craig Carton was arrested pic.twitter.com/yikPnBR5vz — Brian Miller (@Miller_Brian) September 6, 2017

