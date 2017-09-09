Madden 18: The best in a generation

NFL Week 1

Five things you must know for Week 1 daily fantasy and here’s what the Ezekiel Elliottt decision means for him, the NFL and other players. There are already a silly number of players out for the season and this Chris Hogan stat is just insane. And less than 10 percent of Vontaze Burfict’s new contract is guaranteed.

CFB Week 2

Saturday is LOADED with big-time, playoff-impacting matchups. Joe Paterno may have known about the Sandusky abuse way earlier than he said, and Georgia fans were declining Delta’s $4,000 offer to miss an overbooked flight to South Bend.

The NCAA needs a swift kick to the groin

The NCAA won’t let Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson distribute the hundreds of shoes and articles of clothing he collected because it would violate recruiting rules.

Your second LLOD of September is the always-stunning Masha Lund (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Tim Duncan makes plea for help

You must read Tim Duncan’s piece in The Players’ Tribune about not forgetting the islands after Hurricane Irma.

Sorry A&M...

Here are nine of the biggest comebacks in college football history.

NEVER over-bake the pizza rolls

Stick-wielding farmers

Farmers with sticks attack cyclists during road race https://t.co/o7MyxHPMmx pic.twitter.com/UlieidQlEe — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) September 8, 2017

Eerie

Rose Bertram’s rookie shoot

Odds and Ends

The best college football cheerleaders from last week ... This vodka is made from Twinkies ... Oregon’s football uniforms were designed by three cancer survivors ... 3 thoughts on the U.S. Open men’s semifinals . . ICYMI: The list of potential North American host cities for the 2026 World Cup is shrinking ... Here is how far each NFL team will travel this season ... Here is a better way of determining AL and NL MVPs.

Purdue football is fun again

Trick Play of the Night!!! Purdue was boiling today!#collegefootball pic.twitter.com/Nps4VnEpvZ — College Football (@CFBPlus) September 9, 2017

Nice outfield hustle

You don’t see this everyday...

An INSIDE-THE-PARK GRAND SLAM for Michael Taylor pic.twitter.com/XrSFQeXpFl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 9, 2017

Fight Club Anny

Sunday is the 18th anniversary of Fight Club premiering at the Venice Film Festival.

