Three Cities Pull Out of Contention to Host 2026 World Cup Matches in North America
Only three cities among the original list of 44 potential 2026 World Cup venues in the USA, Canada and Mexico declined to submit official bids to tournament organizers, U.S. Soccer and the United Bid Committee announced Thursday, leaving 41 potential hosts for the 48-team competition the three nations hope to stage.
San Diego, Green Bay and Calgary were the three cities contacted by the UBC that chose not to bid. The remaining 41 markets have put a combined 32 stadiums up for consideration. Toronto and Montreal pulled Rogers Centre and Stade Saputo, respectively, and are focusing their bids on BMO Field and Stade Olympique.
From here, the UBC plans to narrow down the list to 20-25 for submission to FIFA as part of the official bid package due March 16, 2018. An initial shortlist will be revealed this fall. The 2026 tournament will be the first 48-team World Cup. If the North American bid is chosen, the USA likely will host 60 games, including the knockout matches from the quarterfinals on, while Mexico and Canada will split the remaining 20.
“If the United Bid is selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, subject to FIFA’s determination, it’s expected that at least 12 locations could ultimately serve as official host cities,” organizers said Thursday. Cities not selected still could be involved as training sites and base camps or venues for the preliminary or final draws.
Morocco is the only other nation to express its official interest in staging the competition. FIFA is expected to make its decision next June. Africa last hosted the World Cup in 2010, when it was in South Africa. USA ’94 was the most recent World Cup in CONCACAF.
Here are the cities and stadiums that remain in contention:
USA
(35 stadiums in 32 markets)
Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium
Birmingham, Legion Field
Boston/Foxborough, Gillette Stadium
Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium
Chicago, Soldier Field
Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium
Dallas, Cotton Bowl
Dallas/Arlington, AT&T Stadium
Denver, Sports Authority Field at Mile High
Detroit, Ford Field
Houston, NRG Stadium
Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium
Jacksonville, EverBank Field
Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Las Vegas, Raiders Stadium
Los Angeles, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Los Angeles/Inglewood, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park
Los Angeles/Pasadena, Rose Bowl
Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium
Nashville, Nissan Stadium
New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
Orlando, Camping World Stadium
Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Phoenix, University of Phoenix Stadium
Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium
San Antonio, Alamodome
San Francisco Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium
Seattle, CenturyLink Field
Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
Washington D.C./Landover, FedEx Field
CANADA
(Six stadiums in six markets)
Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium
Montreal, Stade Olympique
Ottawa, TD Place Stadium
Regina, Mosaic Stadium
Toronto, BMO Field
Vancouver, BC Place
MEXICO
(Three stadiums in three markets)
Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas
Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Monterrey, Estadio Rayados