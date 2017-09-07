Only three cities among the original list of 44 potential 2026 World Cup venues in the USA, Canada and Mexico declined to submit official bids to tournament organizers, U.S. Soccer and the United Bid Committee announced Thursday, leaving 41 potential hosts for the 48-team competition the three nations hope to stage.

San Diego, Green Bay and Calgary were the three cities contacted by the UBC that chose not to bid. The remaining 41 markets have put a combined 32 stadiums up for consideration. Toronto and Montreal pulled Rogers Centre and Stade Saputo, respectively, and are focusing their bids on BMO Field and Stade Olympique.

From here, the UBC plans to narrow down the list to 20-25 for submission to FIFA as part of the official bid package due March 16, 2018. An initial shortlist will be revealed this fall. The 2026 tournament will be the first 48-team World Cup. If the North American bid is chosen, the USA likely will host 60 games, including the knockout matches from the quarterfinals on, while Mexico and Canada will split the remaining 20.

“If the United Bid is selected to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, subject to FIFA’s determination, it’s expected that at least 12 locations could ultimately serve as official host cities,” organizers said Thursday. Cities not selected still could be involved as training sites and base camps or venues for the preliminary or final draws.

Morocco is the only other nation to express its official interest in staging the competition. FIFA is expected to make its decision next June. Africa last hosted the World Cup in 2010, when it was in South Africa. USA ’94 was the most recent World Cup in CONCACAF.

Here are the cities and stadiums that remain in contention:

USA

(35 stadiums in 32 markets)

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium

Birmingham, Legion Field

Boston/Foxborough, Gillette Stadium

Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium

Chicago, Soldier Field

Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium

Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

Dallas, Cotton Bowl

Dallas/Arlington, AT&T Stadium

Denver, Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Detroit, Ford Field

Houston, NRG Stadium

Indianapolis, Lucas Oil Stadium

Jacksonville, EverBank Field

Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium

Las Vegas, Raiders Stadium

Los Angeles, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles/Inglewood, LA Stadium at Hollywood Park

Los Angeles/Pasadena, Rose Bowl

Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

Nashville, Nissan Stadium

New Orleans, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Orlando, Camping World Stadium

Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Phoenix, University of Phoenix Stadium

Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

Salt Lake City, Rice-Eccles Stadium

San Antonio, Alamodome

San Francisco Bay Area, Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, CenturyLink Field

Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

Washington D.C./Landover, FedEx Field

CANADA

(Six stadiums in six markets)

Edmonton, Commonwealth Stadium

Montreal, Stade Olympique

Ottawa, TD Place Stadium

Regina, Mosaic Stadium

Toronto, BMO Field

Vancouver, BC Place

MEXICO

(Three stadiums in three markets)

Guadalajara, Estadio Chivas

Mexico City, Estadio Azteca

Monterrey, Estadio Rayados