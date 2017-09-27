Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Tweets About LeBron's Reaction to Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Were Classic

Jimmy Traina
1.  Another day, another pregnant Kardashian. This time, Khloe is reportedly knocked up with Tristan Thompson's baby. Twitter had many entertaining thoughts about this in relation to the Cavaliers and LeBron James.

2It's almost impossible to keep up with all the fallout from the national anthem controversy centered around the NFL and the Donald Trump. Here are a few things you need to know:

* It looks like Jerry Jones was successful in trying to play both sides by kneeling before the anthem because he got a pat on the head today from Trump.

* Bryant Gumbel thanked "the man occupying the White House" for energizing athletes to be more active when it comes to social issues during his closing statement on HBO's Real Sports.

* Lou Holtz, sounding like Uncle Junior during the last year of The Sopranos, thinks he can relate to black people in America because he's been pulled over before by police who hate Notre Dame.

* Ray Lewis babbled on Inside the NFL this week about taking two knees, not one during the anthem last Sunday because he was praying, not protesting.

3. You've probably seen a million headlines around the World Wide Web about DirecTV offering refunds on Sunday Ticket if you call to complain about NFL players protesting during the national anthem. That's not exactly true. It all depends on which agent you get on the phone, because the company does not have a set policy yet. Pro Football Talk was the one media outlet that did a good job covering the story.

4. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was caught on mic last Sunday saying he'd give Jake Elliott his paycheck for the game if the kicker hit his 61-yard field goal to give Philadelphia win over the New York Giants. Elliott nailed the kick and Wentz tweeted this Wednesday morning after the clip of the quarterback's promise made its way around the Internet.

5. Joe Buck went on The Howard Stern Show yesterday and told a couple of funny stories about being at Erin Andrews' wedding with Larry David last June.

6. Perhaps the most important news of the day is that porn legend, Ron Jeremy, does not believe that Ric Flair has slept with 10,000 women.

7. My colleague, Richard Deitsch, joined me on a bonus episode of "Off The Board" Monday afternoon to discuss how the networks covered the war of words between Donald Trump and the NFL on Sunday, Rex Ryan's revelation about Trump, Bob Costas speaking truth on CNN, how Tony Romo is faring in the booth, what College GameDay in NYC was like, Mike Francesa's future and more. You can listen on iTunesSoundCloud and Stitcher

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: DX impersonating Vince McMahon on a 2006 episode of Monday Night Raw was some of their best work.

BONUS ITEM: The over/under on how many people in America are upset that Louisville fired Rick Pitino today is 3.

