1. Another day, another pregnant Kardashian. This time, Khloe is reportedly knocked up with Tristan Thompson's baby. Twitter had many entertaining thoughts about this in relation to the Cavaliers and LeBron James.

as soon as the #Cavaliers signed D Wade, this bum Tristan Thompson got Khloe Kardashian pregnant to tighting the curse.. #Cavs we're fucked pic.twitter.com/W6phk1tOLu — Mr. Queen (@jesegh) September 27, 2017

Lebron when the Cavs got Wade but Tristan gets Khloe Kardashian pregnant. pic.twitter.com/FvKGFmKQpV — No One 🇩🇴 (@JustChukii) September 27, 2017

If the Cavs lose in the 2nd round because of this kardashian shit watch LeBron have Thompson playing in the G league — Dixon Syder (@TreyBizzy) September 27, 2017

Tristan Thompson needs to get traded ASAP!!! Kardashian curse has just gone up a level, he got Khloe pregnant 😩😩😩 GM Lebron do your job — N • E • M • O (@TafadzwaMunemo) September 27, 2017

Dwayne wade after he agrees to sign with Cleveland and then hears Tristan knocked up Khloe pic.twitter.com/Nh617KIcRv — Humor Me (@TedCruzPornSite) September 26, 2017

Double T got a Kardashian Pregnant. LeBron, time to trade him. — James T. Jones (@cpt_swagdaddy) September 27, 2017

Khloe Kardashian’s pregnant which means Lebron trading Tristan Thompson this year 🤷🏻‍♂️ — mazen abu ghazaleh (@papamazen) September 27, 2017

The fact that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child is just a guarantee that LeBron isn’t staying on the Cavs — The (@AllPureSkill) September 27, 2017

When Lebron found out Khloe Kardashian was pregnant



and also realized the #NBA finals begin in 9 months#Cavs pic.twitter.com/2yQHxaxyRm — NYK-NYJ-NYY-4life (@knicksjets4life) September 26, 2017

Tristan thompson got khloe pregnant after lebron told him to cut her off and you people still think he staying with the cavs? Noo wayyy lmao — Joey Emanuel (@J_Emanuel3) September 27, 2017

Na if this Khloe pregnancy is true we need to cut Tristan now don’t need that energy around the Cavs nope — Papi Champaña (@700Savage_) September 27, 2017

Thanks Khloe Kardashian for taking the spotlight off the Wade signing typical Kardashian move @RealTristan13 really bro 🤔 — Savage (@RoyHern65291237) September 26, 2017

2. It's almost impossible to keep up with all the fallout from the national anthem controversy centered around the NFL and the Donald Trump. Here are a few things you need to know:

* It looks like Jerry Jones was successful in trying to play both sides by kneeling before the anthem because he got a pat on the head today from Trump.

Spoke to Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys yesterday. Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

* Bryant Gumbel thanked "the man occupying the White House" for energizing athletes to be more active when it comes to social issues during his closing statement on HBO's Real Sports.

* Lou Holtz, sounding like Uncle Junior during the last year of The Sopranos, thinks he can relate to black people in America because he's been pulled over before by police who hate Notre Dame.

WATCH: Lou Holtz compares the black experience with cops to him getting a ticket from police fan of another team. pic.twitter.com/t7v3oy2WKv — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) September 27, 2017

* Ray Lewis babbled on Inside the NFL this week about taking two knees, not one during the anthem last Sunday because he was praying, not protesting.

Ray Lewis is a clown. pic.twitter.com/Nsate97NlF — Average Joe (@MettaWorIdWar) September 27, 2017

3. You've probably seen a million headlines around the World Wide Web about DirecTV offering refunds on Sunday Ticket if you call to complain about NFL players protesting during the national anthem. That's not exactly true. It all depends on which agent you get on the phone, because the company does not have a set policy yet. Pro Football Talk was the one media outlet that did a good job covering the story.

4. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was caught on mic last Sunday saying he'd give Jake Elliott his paycheck for the game if the kicker hit his 61-yard field goal to give Philadelphia win over the New York Giants. Elliott nailed the kick and Wentz tweeted this Wednesday morning after the clip of the quarterback's promise made its way around the Internet.

Well that escalated quickly...



but don't worry, @jake_elliott22 and I got this worked out... — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 27, 2017

5. Joe Buck went on The Howard Stern Show yesterday and told a couple of funny stories about being at Erin Andrews' wedding with Larry David last June.

6. Perhaps the most important news of the day is that porn legend, Ron Jeremy, does not believe that Ric Flair has slept with 10,000 women.

7. My colleague, Richard Deitsch, joined me on a bonus episode of "Off The Board" Monday afternoon to discuss how the networks covered the war of words between Donald Trump and the NFL on Sunday, Rex Ryan's revelation about Trump, Bob Costas speaking truth on CNN, how Tony Romo is faring in the booth, what College GameDay in NYC was like, Mike Francesa's future and more. You can listen on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: DX impersonating Vince McMahon on a 2006 episode of Monday Night Raw was some of their best work.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: The over/under on how many people in America are upset that Louisville fired Rick Pitino today is 3.