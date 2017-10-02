These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

There aren't too many viral moments in cross country but a short video clip caught the internet's attention last year when a runner was laid out by a deer during a race.

Last year, Justin DeLuzio of Gwyneed Mercy University was drilled by a deer in the middle of the 2016 NCAA Division III Mideast Regional. The university announced that the only injuries that he suffered were some minor bruising.

Over the weekend, we almost had another incident. Twitter user Abby Anaya shared the following video from what appears to be a high school cross country meet.

I don’t think you would ever get this close to being railed by a deer in any other sport... #xc pic.twitter.com/U38ebHui1l — Abby Anaya (@abberz1901) October 1, 2017

Now that's a a mid-race adrenaline booster.