Watch: Another Runner Almost Gets Drilled By Deer During Cross Country Race

Chris Chavez
32 minutes ago

There aren't too many viral moments in cross country but a short video clip caught the internet's attention last year when a runner was laid out by a deer during a race.

Last year, Justin DeLuzio of Gwyneed Mercy University was drilled by a deer in the middle of the 2016 NCAA Division III Mideast Regional. The university announced that the only injuries that he suffered were some minor bruising.

Over the weekend, we almost had another incident. Twitter user Abby Anaya shared the following video from what appears to be a high school cross country meet. 

Now that's a a mid-race adrenaline booster.

