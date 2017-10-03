1. Sometimes you have to sit back and appreciate the weirdness and ridiculousness of sports. Today is a good time for that thanks to Mets fans. New York fired its trainer, Ray Ramirez, this morning. You wouldn't think a trainer getting fired would be a big deal, but thanks to Mets players dropping like flies on what seemed like a daily basis, Ramirez became one of the most hated figures in New York sports. While celebrating anyone's firing is bad karma, Mets fans threw caution to the wind and took to Twitter to share their overwhelming joy and relief.

The Mets have parted ways with Ray Ramirez pic.twitter.com/EiBnDr3V0f — jay (@jcnyc_) October 3, 2017

Walking into Ray Ramirez’s office like... pic.twitter.com/ickAbvaCyC — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) October 3, 2017

RAY RAMIREZ IS GONE pic.twitter.com/CLiUDy1YM5 — SaquonSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) October 3, 2017

Mets fans hearing the news that Ray Ramirez won’t be back. pic.twitter.com/D0UIGRrX72 — Michael Mayer (@mikemayerMMO) October 3, 2017

RAY RAMIREZ IS GONE. Free at last, free at last. Lord god almighty, we are free at last. @TheClemReport pic.twitter.com/zXISLZmQA1 — Mike Honcho (@MoShady) October 3, 2017

TFW the #Mets get rid of Ray Ramirez. pic.twitter.com/4ZcC3Fg1ln — Cristina Romano (@fifthand56th) October 3, 2017

When you find out Ray Ramirez is out as the Mets head trainer pic.twitter.com/ykp3wfvqcM — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) October 3, 2017

Me when @east_coastbias told me the Ray Ramirez news. pic.twitter.com/uCqI4uJXF7 — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) October 3, 2017

Ray Ramirez fired. This is not a drill. #Mets pic.twitter.com/ZsPGMjQb8u — Joe Pantorno (@JoePantorno) October 3, 2017

Mets players this morning now that Ray Ramirez is out pic.twitter.com/1wlgrs1Ck0 — Bobby Walters (@BPWalt12) October 3, 2017

Hearing the Ray Ramirez news... pic.twitter.com/G1zoiDE0qo — uǝppɐɟɔɯ (@McFaddenPC) October 3, 2017

Hey Ray Ramirez pic.twitter.com/DJWMpq9l4L — Big City (@bigcity174) October 3, 2017

I hate to celebrate someone's firing but....RAY RAMIREZ IS OUT AS METS TRAINER #Mets pic.twitter.com/eLcLnpbLsu — Joe Malfa (@MalfaJ98) October 3, 2017

When you hear Ray Ramirez is no longer with the mets pic.twitter.com/fm56PE8NZq — Josh (@jetsfan24x7) October 3, 2017

2. Thank you, Sean McDononugh, for slyly alluding to the fact that the Chiefs ended up covering a 7-point spread and that the K.C.-Washington game went over the total of 48 on a garbage touchdown with no time left. Yes, that TD was meaingful to some. Actually, many.

WOW! That late #Chiefs touchdown made them cover the 7.5-point spread and hit the Over 48.5! #WILD 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/H0QF6vWQBJ — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) October 3, 2017

3. We told you yesterday that the Chargers in L.A. has been a complete disaster. Not only have their home games been filled with fans of the opposing teams, but nobody is watching the Chargers on TV in L.A., either.

4. Confidence is clearly not a problem for Knicks forward Michael Beasley

Let the Beasley era begin in New York 🙃 (link in bio) A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

5. I'm sure this is a Lyft commercial, but if Joel Embiid reallys jogs around Philadelphia at night and responds to fans who shout him out, more power to him.

6. Yankees rookie, Aaron Judge, topped all MLB players in jersey sales for this past season.

52 homers later, it’s no wonder @thejudge44 finished his rookie season with MLB’s most popular jersey. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

7. If you haven't watched Jimmy Kimmel's monologue from last night, you should do so now.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Best. Dad. Ever.

BONUS ITEM: The Yankees being -260 tonight is an absurd line for one baseball game where anything can happen.