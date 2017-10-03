Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Mets Fans Hilariously Celebrate Firing Of Team's Trainer

0:44 | MLB
Report: Mets Owner Fred Wilpon Protected Terry Collins's Job
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

1. Sometimes you have to sit back and appreciate the weirdness and ridiculousness of sports. Today is a good time for that thanks to Mets fans. New York fired its trainer, Ray Ramirez, this morning. You wouldn't think a trainer getting fired would be a big deal, but thanks to Mets players dropping like flies on what seemed like a daily basis, Ramirez became one of the most hated figures in New York sports. While celebrating anyone's firing is bad karma, Mets fans threw caution to the wind and took to Twitter to share their overwhelming joy and relief.

2. Thank you, Sean McDononugh, for slyly alluding to the fact that the Chiefs ended up covering a 7-point spread and that the K.C.-Washington game went over the total of 48 on a garbage touchdown with no time left. Yes, that TD was meaingful to some. Actually, many.

3. We told you yesterday that the Chargers in L.A. has been a complete disaster. Not only have their home games been filled with fans of the opposing teams, but nobody is watching the Chargers on TV in L.A., either.

4. Confidence is clearly not a problem for Knicks forward Michael Beasley

Let the Beasley era begin in New York 🙃 (link in bio)

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

5. I'm sure this is a Lyft commercial, but if Joel Embiid reallys jogs around Philadelphia at night and responds to fans who shout him out, more power to him.

6. Yankees rookie, Aaron Judge, topped all MLB players in jersey sales for this past season.

7. If you haven't watched Jimmy Kimmel's monologue from last night, you should do so now.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Best. Dad. Ever.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: The Yankees being -260 tonight is an absurd line for one baseball game where anything can happen.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters