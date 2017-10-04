Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: A Caller Asked Mike Francesa About Luis Severino Getting Pulled Early And He Wasn't Happy

1:06 | Tech & Media
Boomer Esiason Addresses Arrest of Craig Carton
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

1. Many people were surprised when Luis Severino lasted just 1/3 of an inning in last night's wild-card game against the Twins. The Yankees pitcher failed to make it past three innings just once this season. However, one fan must have had a premonition because he called WFAN host, Mike Francesa, Tuesday afternoon to ask what New York manager Joe Girardi would do if Severino got pulled in the first inning. 

The opinionated and bombastic Francesa, though, wasn't having it and told the caller it was a ridiculous thing to bring up. Uh oh.

2. If you're a Yankees fan, you'll want to hear John Sterling's radio call of Aaron Judge's laser home run. 

3. The highlight of the game wasn't the Yankees comeback. It was catcher Gary Sanchez taking a foul ball to the twig and berries and pitcher David Robertson reacting in horror.

Getty Images

Sanchez hilariously addressed the key matter on Twitter Wednesday morning.

4. This week's episode of Off The Board features Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, two hosts of the NFL Network's highly entertaining Good Morning Football. In addition to discussing th success of their show and football, Brandt talks about his unique career path from The Real World: Chicago to Days of Our Lives to The Jim Rome Show to GMFB. Meanwhile, Schrager, who also does NFL sideline reporting for Fox, reveals his true career highlight. (Hint: It has to do withthe man in item No. 1 in today's Traina Thoughts.)

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stiticher. Please subscribe and review.

5. Check out this outstanding story from The Ringer on Jerry Rice. No, it's not about him being the best wide receiver of all time. It's about how he spends his weekends -- crashing weddings.

6. Shane McMahon got beat up by Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live last night. While he was trying to stagger back to the ring, one fan decided it was the perfect time to take a selife while twerking.

7. Happy National Taco Day.

Powerful. #NationalTacoDay

A post shared by Esquire (@esquire) on

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: It feels appropriate to post this today.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

BONUS ITEM: Red Sox are slight underdogs (+115) in their Game 1 matchup against the Astros Thursday afternoon. We'll gladly take that price with Chris Sale on the mound.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters