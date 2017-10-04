1. Many people were surprised when Luis Severino lasted just 1/3 of an inning in last night's wild-card game against the Twins. The Yankees pitcher failed to make it past three innings just once this season. However, one fan must have had a premonition because he called WFAN host, Mike Francesa, Tuesday afternoon to ask what New York manager Joe Girardi would do if Severino got pulled in the first inning.

The opinionated and bombastic Francesa, though, wasn't having it and told the caller it was a ridiculous thing to bring up. Uh oh.

Yesterday, Mike Francesa ridiculed a caller who suggested that Luis Severino could get pulled in the 1st inning.



He recorded ONE out!!! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EoUO6vWM2d — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 4, 2017

2. If you're a Yankees fan, you'll want to hear John Sterling's radio call of Aaron Judge's laser home run.

3. The highlight of the game wasn't the Yankees comeback. It was catcher Gary Sanchez taking a foul ball to the twig and berries and pitcher David Robertson reacting in horror.

Sanchez hilariously addressed the key matter on Twitter Wednesday morning.

When your teammates "feel" for you. 😂 I am OK // Cuando tu compañero lo "siente" por ti. Estoy bien, mi gente. @DRob30 pic.twitter.com/BAbMOPq597 — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) October 4, 2017

4. This week's episode of Off The Board features Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, two hosts of the NFL Network's highly entertaining Good Morning Football. In addition to discussing th success of their show and football, Brandt talks about his unique career path from The Real World: Chicago to Days of Our Lives to The Jim Rome Show to GMFB. Meanwhile, Schrager, who also does NFL sideline reporting for Fox, reveals his true career highlight. (Hint: It has to do withthe man in item No. 1 in today's Traina Thoughts.)

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stiticher. Please subscribe and review.

5. Check out this outstanding story from The Ringer on Jerry Rice. No, it's not about him being the best wide receiver of all time. It's about how he spends his weekends -- crashing weddings.

6. Shane McMahon got beat up by Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live last night. While he was trying to stagger back to the ring, one fan decided it was the perfect time to take a selife while twerking.

7. Happy National Taco Day.

Powerful. #NationalTacoDay A post shared by Esquire (@esquire) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: It feels appropriate to post this today.

BONUS ITEM: Red Sox are slight underdogs (+115) in their Game 1 matchup against the Astros Thursday afternoon. We'll gladly take that price with Chris Sale on the mound.