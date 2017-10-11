Traina Thoughts: LeBron, Megatron, others praise Eminem's latest work

Eminem's rap attack on Donald Trump was a hit with Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James and more.

By Jimmy Traina
October 11, 2017

1. But how do you really feel, Em? Eminem unloaded on Donald Trump in a new song that went viral last night. Colin Kaepernick, who was mentioned in the intense commentary, thanked the rapper while many other athletes weighed in with approval. 

@eminem ✊🏾

A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

Y’all heard @eminem ball up a ✊🏾✊🏻✊️. #unityindiversity

A post shared by Calvin Johnson, Jr. (@megatron) on

How about Seth Rollins giving the tune a thumbs up even though his boss's wife works for Trump? Pretty gutsy.

Of course, since we have a celebrity president and this is the age of Twitter, where nothing is forgotten, it didn't take long for people to unearth this clip of Trump and Eminem in happier times.

2. Speaking of Trump, just sayin'...

3. Someone tell Russell Westbrook that exhibition games don't count.

Don’t mess with Russ. Not even in preseason 😳

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

4. Chris "Mad Dog' Russo felt very strongly about the Nats not diving for a fly ball during Game 3 on Monday.

5. Russo's old WFAN partner, Mike Francesa, is not a fan of FS1's MLB studio show. The Sports Pope is especially offended by all the laughing that goes on between Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Keith Hernandez.

6. Solid tweet for anyone who is immature.

7. Pretty great visual from the Golden Knights first home game in Last Vegas last night.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: With all due respect to Eminem, he's no John Cena.

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

BONUS ITEM: I don't care what anyone says, I like Florida's Gator-themed uniform that players will wear this Saturday against Texas A&M.

More Extra Mustard

