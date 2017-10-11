1. But how do you really feel, Em? Eminem unloaded on Donald Trump in a new song that went viral last night. Colin Kaepernick, who was mentioned in the intense commentary, thanked the rapper while many other athletes weighed in with approval.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Never been a huge @Eminem fan, but this is pretty excellent. https://t.co/YOWrm8aFnv — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 11, 2017

An angry freestyling @Eminem brings me back! — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) October 11, 2017

@eminem ✊🏾 A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on Oct 11, 2017 at 12:10am PDT

Y’all heard @eminem ball up a ✊🏾✊🏻✊️. #unityindiversity A post shared by Calvin Johnson, Jr. (@megatron) on Oct 11, 2017 at 4:03am PDT

How about Seth Rollins giving the tune a thumbs up even though his boss's wife works for Trump? Pretty gutsy.

Of course, since we have a celebrity president and this is the age of Twitter, where nothing is forgotten, it didn't take long for people to unearth this clip of Trump and Eminem in happier times.

Remember that one time Donald Trump endorsed Eminem? What at time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/6jLWr1vJC5 — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) October 11, 2017

2. Speaking of Trump, just sayin'...

The Pittsburgh Penguins visited the White House yesterday. The team did not send one tweet or post one IG pic from its official accounts. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) October 11, 2017

3. Someone tell Russell Westbrook that exhibition games don't count.

Don’t mess with Russ. Not even in preseason 😳 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

4. Chris "Mad Dog' Russo felt very strongly about the Nats not diving for a fly ball during Game 3 on Monday.

5. Russo's old WFAN partner, Mike Francesa, is not a fan of FS1's MLB studio show. The Sports Pope is especially offended by all the laughing that goes on between Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Keith Hernandez.

Mike Francesa destroys FOX's MLB postgame show. pic.twitter.com/KC5on17Cye — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 10, 2017

6. Solid tweet for anyone who is immature.

Eagles will be without Johnson, but Cox and Smallwood are game-time decisions https://t.co/lX2OLb1I9I — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 11, 2017

7. Pretty great visual from the Golden Knights first home game in Last Vegas last night.

Tonight, Vegas showed what it was made of...and we don't mean our hockey team.



More: https://t.co/aJkiiDPmJA pic.twitter.com/oMNBMLdQFD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 11, 2017

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: With all due respect to Eminem, he's no John Cena.

BONUS ITEM: I don't care what anyone says, I like Florida's Gator-themed uniform that players will wear this Saturday against Texas A&M.