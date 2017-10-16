1. Let's be clear about something up front: You can be generous and cheap at the same time. LeBron James seems to be a perfect example of this. For example, the King is spending $41 million to send kids from Akron, Ohio, to college and he has donated $2.5 million National Museum of African American History and Culture. However, he's also a self-admitted penny pincher. Yes, the man who is making $31 million this season alone openly admitted to ESPN's Rachel Nichols that he is in fact the cheapest guy in the NBA.

When confronted by teammate Dwyane Wade, who said, "He ain't using his phone if it ain't wifi," LeBron doubled down.

"I'm not turning on data roaming, I'm not buying no apps, I still got Pandora with commercials," said James, "before adding, "I'm not paying for it. I'm not paying."

There are so many questions about this. Does LeBron even see his cell phone bill? Does he even know what he pays each month? Would he even know if his assistant or wife or accountant just ordered him the pay version of Pandora for the whopping total of $36 per year?

Also in the funny clip below, LeBron pokes fun of his hairline and reveals a trick he uses to disguise it while doing interviews.

“That is SO falsely...true” 😂 My interview with @KingJames & @DwyaneWade will debut during Monday Night Football tomorrow but here’s a little preview of what happens when you get these two best friends back together. #Cavaliers #NBA A post shared by Rachel Nichols (@rachel_nichols) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

2. Thanks to Al Michaels' total lack of judgment, FOX's Dick Stockton only had the second-biggest blunder of the day.

3. Speaking of FOX, the producer of the Green Bay-Minnesota game by a terrible decision by blurring Aaron Rodgers' mouth while he was cursing out Anthony Barr for injuring him. The people deserved to know what X-rated words were said.

4. Ryan Kerrigan channeled his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin after the Redskins escaped with a narrow win over the 49ers yesterday.

5. Be afraid, Tom Brady. Be very afraid.

6. Saturday Night Live poked fun of Mike Pence's anthem walkout from last week's 49ers-Colts game.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: We're a few weeks away from the anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob. I've you've never seen this extremely NSFW explanation of the whole thing by Jim Cornette, you absolutely must. It's one of my favorite videos on all of YouTube.

BONUS ITEM: Only two favorites covered yesterday. I'll stick with the trend and take the Cotls +7.5 tonight.