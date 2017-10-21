Buckle up for a huge weekend

For those saddled with weddings this weekend, my thoughts are prayers are with you. Here are the highlights from a sports-filled weekend: Verlander dominated the Yankees in Game 6 to force a Game 7 on Saturday night ... Notre Dame-USC and Penn State-Michigan are among the delectable college football matchups ...and Brett Hundley’s first start for Green Bay and the Super Bowl rematch in the NFL.

Angle is back

Thanks to a wave of bizarre viral infections, Kurt Angle will make an appearance on WWE’s TLC pay-per-view on Sunday.

NBA Notes

It was a safe bet that Draymond Green and Demarcus Cousins would get into it during their meeting on Friday night. Also, Lonzo Ball rebounded from his rough opening for a near-triple double vs. the Suns, and here is one telling stat for each team.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Jena Sims: Lovely Lady of the Day Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims @jenamsims/Instagram @jenamsims/Instagram @jenamsims/Instagram @jenamsims/Instagram @jenamsims/Instagram Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims @jenamsims/Instagram @jenamsims/Instagram Courtesy of Jena Sims @jenamsims/Instagram Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims Courtesy of Jena Sims 1 of 22 Close expandIcon 1 22 Close

Your LLOD for this weekend is Jena Sims (Click here for full-sized gallery)

The Fighting Marburys

Stephon Marbury’s retirement plans include a Chinese arena football team. Raise your hand if you knew China had an arena league. Now put it down because you’re lying.

My new favorite player

This high school kicker has the most nonchalant, mesmerizing kicking form ever.

Never know when they’re gonna come alive

Austrian burqa ban: Police raid toy store over a Lego Ninja https://t.co/dnGhIUKXSe pic.twitter.com/yetValZ49x — dwnews (@dwnews) October 21, 2017

Fall > Everything else

feeling those fall vibes here on the east coast. honestly can’t get enough of these colors! where’s your favorite place to go leaf peeping? A post shared by tiffany nguyen (@tiffpenguin) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Awesome. Just plain awesome

Even a blind squirrel finds a hit sometimes

Odds and Ends

Best college football cheerleaders from Week 7 ... This woman saved her pony from the California wildfires by putting it in a tiny Honda Accord ... The presidential election for U.S. Soccer is something you need to keep an eye on … Kirby Smart is the latest coach to impress recruits by visiting via helicopter ... Michael Porter Jr. said where he would have gone if his dad was not hired at Missouri ... Best GameDay signs from Penn State ... Syracuse is wearing Game of Thrones-inspired uniforms on Saturday ... Wild turkeys are chasing police and harassing people in Massachusetts.

Need that ankle insurance

D’angelo Russell welcomed Jonathan Isaac to the NBA #SKATES pic.twitter.com/4AeL5t6qB8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) October 21, 2017

Rules suck sometimes

This high school runner was disqualified for carrying his injured teammate across the finish line.

Carrie Fisher’s 61st

Saturday would’ve been the 61st birthday for Carrie Fisher.

Text and video Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.