1. Sure, Joel Embiid put up 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in a 115-109 Sixers win over the Lakers last night, but I'm not here to cover that on-court stuff. I'll leave that up to the experts like Ben Golliver, who wrote this great piece on Embiid for SI.com. I'm here to tell you about Embiid's memorable night processing all over the place that has nothing to do with his game performance.

For starters, Embiid, who has famously feuded with the Ball family, tweeted this after the game.

He also had his postgame interview crashed by comedian Kevin Hart, who provided us with quite a visual when he stood next to Embiid.

Kevin Hart crashed Embiid's postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cwgn1oSgIi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 16, 2017

Embiid then went Gronk and said he was only at "69 percent" health at the moment.

Embiid also almost murdered Jordan Clarkson.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Is there anyone more entertaining in the NBA right now?

2. If you've never seen a basketball player get a steal while holding one of his sneakers, Indiana's Devonte Green game through for you last night.

I’ve never seen this before. Devonte Green stole the ball from Khadeen Carrington WHILE HOLDING HIS SHOE IN HIS HAND. pic.twitter.com/Kko9b28Ug2 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) November 16, 2017

3. If you haven't seen Nick Saban go off about ripped jeans yet, you should click this ASAP.

4. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria is the latest athlete to attempt the #OneChipChallenge and he did not hold up well.

Challenge accepted @lomogram and @paquichips! It is fireeee. #onechipchallenge 🔥🔥 A post shared by evan longoria (@evan.longoria3) on Nov 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

5. Isaiah Thomas seemed to enjoy the Cavs win over the Hornets last night.

IT’s just enjoying life 😂 A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

6. A few hours after torching Bart Scott, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joined his former partner, Mike Francesa for another Mike and the Mad Dog reunion during a special evening show Francesa hosted in honor of his departaure from WFAN on Dec. 15. The full show is below, but I have Russo's appearance cued up for your listening pleasure. As always, the duo had off-the-charts chemistry.

7. The greatest Christmas movie of all time was released 27 years ago today.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: I blew it yesterday by not mentioning that it was Randy "Macho Man" Savage's 65th birthday. But better late then never. Here's that memorable moment then he and Elizabeth patched things up to reunite. Gorilla Monsoon's performance here, as fans in the stands shed tears, was tremendous.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

BONUS ITEM: Titans +7 at the Steelers should be a winner tonight.