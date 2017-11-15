Watch: Nick Saban Does Not Understand Why People Wear Worn Out Jeans

Nick Saban does not understand the why the youth dress the way they do.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 15, 2017

Nick Saban is not a fan of the way kids these days are wearing their jeans.

Before his press conference Wednesday, the Alabama coach explained his dislike for worn out jeans because what else would he do during the week his No. 1 Crimson Tide are hosting Mercer.

Saban, who is 66, explained how back in his day, people would be embarrassed to wear ripped and worn out jeans because they generally indicated that you couldn't have anything nicer. But now times have changed and the five-time national champion winning coach does not like how fashion has evolved.

After Saban finished his rant about jeans he also expressed his disdain for airplane food, that gosh darn hippity hop and that silly MyFace the kids are spending all their time on these days.

When your team is 10-0 and in position to make the College Football playoff for the fourth straight time, you can spend time complaining about something as trivial as jeans.

