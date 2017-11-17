Ah, November. As the cool autumn breeze turns to winter, there's nothing better than huddling around the fireplace and watching some sports. From the NBA to college football to the NFL, November brings us the best of the best in sports. This weekend brings us a crucial Big 10 matchup, early season NBA games that still mean something (how about that Warriors vs. Celtics game) and NFL games that can make or break the playoffs for some teams.

As exciting as this weekend may be though, we know all the goals, touchdowns and home runs can get a little overwhelming. But fear not, sports fans, SI's Weekend Drive has you covered. From Wisconsin to Minnesota to Dallas, we've highlighted the three games you must watch this weekend.

Game #1: No. 25 Michigan at No. 5 Wisconsin

Game Time: Saturday, Nov. 18, 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Michigan will try to spoil Wisconsin's championship dreams as they take on the Badgers in Madison on Saturday. Wisconsin (10–0, 7–0 Big 10) has already clinched a berth in the Big Ten Championship game after a 38–14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines are still in the hunt for a Big Ten East title, but they need to win and hope for some help from other teams. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) has won three in a row since being routed by Penn State on Oct. 22. In the last eight meetings between the teams, each school has won four times.

Game #2: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings

Game Time: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

The Los Angeles Rams travel to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday to face the Minnesota Vikings. Los Angeles (7–2) is coming off a 33–7 victory over Houston. Quarterback Jared Goff had 355 yards with three touchdowns in the win. Minnesota (7–2) is coming off a 38–20 win over Washington. This weekend, Case Keenum will start at quarterback over Teddy Bridgewater who was dressed in full pads last week but sat on the sidelines. Keenum had 304 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory. This game has high playoff implications as both teams look to establish themselves as favorites for the NFC title.

Game #3: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Game Time: Sunday, Nov. 19, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Philadelphia Eagles travel to AT&T Stadium on Sunday to face the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime NFC East matchup. Philadelphia (8-1) enters Sunday after defeating Denver 51-23 two weeks ago. The Eagles enter the weekend with the best record in the NFL and have used MVP quality play from quarterback Carson Wentz (2262 yards, 23 touchdowns) to fuel their success. Coming off a bye week, the Eagles should be rested and prepared for a crucial matchup with the rival Cowboys. Dallas (5-4) is currently in second place in the NFC East after losing to Atlanta 27-7 last week. The Cowboys offensive line allowed six sacks to Falcons DE Adrian Clayborn on Sunday and has been decimated with injuries. Dallas will also be without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who will miss the next five games due to his suspension for domestic violence.