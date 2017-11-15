Vikings Announce Case Keenum Will Start At QB vs. Rams Over Teddy Bridgewater

Case Keenum will start for the Vikings against the Los Angeles Rams.

By Chris Chavez
November 15, 2017

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer announced that Case Keenum will start at quarterback against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11.

Keenum was chosen over Teddy Bridgewater, who sat on the Vikings' bench on Sunday but was dressed in full pads. Keenum finished last week's 38–20 win against Washington with 304 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has thrown for 1,914 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.

The Vikings are 7–2 and sit atop the NFC North. The Vikings are 5–2 with Keenum as the starter.

NFL Power Rankings Poll: Saints Enter a Three-Team Race for No. 1

Jared Goff will start for the Rams, which is interesting because he replaced Keenum as the Los Angeles starting quarterback in November 2016 but the team lost its next seven games.

