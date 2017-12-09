Weekend Hot Clicks: Gal Gadot; Giancarlo Stanton is a Yankee

Derek Jeter may need a name change after Marlins’ brass dealt Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees for practically nothing.

By Andrew Doughty
December 09, 2017

Mr. December

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Derek Jeter may need a name change after Marlins’ brass dealt Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees for practically nothing. Didi Gregorious had the best reaction to the trade, and here’s what the Yankees’ lineup will look like with Stanton.

Army-Navy Game

Army and Navy met on the football field for the 118th time on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. Here’s the incredible story behind Army’s 10th Mountain Division uniforms and the most iconic moments from the 127-year-old rivalry. Also, the best College GameDay signs from Philly.

Award Night

Colin Kaepernick won Sports Illustrated’s 2017 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award. Also, Jose Altuve and J.J. Watt were SI’s Sportsperson of the Year honorees.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Gal Gadot: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 of 17

Your second Weekend LLOD of December is the beautiful Gal Gadot (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Snow Day

LSU’s Mike the Tiger really enjoyed the snow in Baton Rouge.

Silent Night

The best tradition in college basketball -- and one of the best in sports -- happened on Friday.

Feel the Rhythm!

You. Are. Welcome.

Timmy "Grease" Tebow

Hannah Ferguson

Odds and Ends

Oregon players BLASTED former coach Willie Taggart ... 21 candidates for the 2018 Heisman TrophyPacquiao v. McGregor? ... Hope Solo is running for U.S. Soccer president ... These breweries are making beer out of Krispy Kreme donuts ... Chris Bosh’s mom is being questioned in a drug raid at a home owned by Bosh ... Oklahoma fans want a statue of Baker Mayfield planting the flag at Ohio State.

Z-Bo vs. Boogie

Ahhhh what?

The Bears tweeted a video on Friday of Zach Miller telling the story of his horrific leg injury.

Fallen Kingdom Trailer

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

