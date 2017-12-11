Traina Thoughts: Keaton Jones Has A Lot Of New Friends In The World Of Sports

LeBron James, Anthony Rizzo, Dwight Howard, WWE stars are among those supporting Keaton Jones.

By Jimmy Traina
December 11, 2017

1. Unless you were off the Internet for the entire weekend, you know the story of young Keaton Jones by now. Keaton's mother made a video of her son emotionally explaining the ugly bullying he's been subjected to at school and what the mental toll has been like for him. It's a pretty gut-wrenching video to watch and it has caught the country by storm. Tons of celebrities and entertainers have reached out to Keaton, who has already met some Tennessee Volunteer football players. Keaton's story has gotten so big, he's even heard from The King, among many other athletes.

2. With 2017 winding down, I took at a look back the top sports broadcasting gaffes of the year. I'm still in awe at No. 1. 

3. A lot of crazy stuff took place in the NFL yesterday, but this extra point by Adam Vinatieri was the most amazing thing I saw.

4. Two WWE Superstars, The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, are from Cleveland. Each of them had some thoughts about the Browns brutal collapse against the Packers.

5. If you're an NFL RedZone watcher on Sundays, you know that host Scott Hanson is famous for never going to the bathroom during the entire afternoon. That all changed yesterday.

6. Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook had the best TD celebration yesterday.

7. My colleague, Richard Deitsch, joined me on the latest edition of "Off The Board" to discuss the top sports media stories of 2017. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were the best, but Jim Ross and Paul Heyman had some outstanding chemistry.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

BONUS ITEM: No Gronk will be a problem, but the Patriots should still cover the 10.5-point spread against the ​Dolphins tonight.

