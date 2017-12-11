1. Unless you were off the Internet for the entire weekend, you know the story of young Keaton Jones by now. Keaton's mother made a video of her son emotionally explaining the ugly bullying he's been subjected to at school and what the mental toll has been like for him. It's a pretty gut-wrenching video to watch and it has caught the country by storm. Tons of celebrities and entertainers have reached out to Keaton, who has already met some Tennessee Volunteer football players. Keaton's story has gotten so big, he's even heard from The King, among many other athletes.

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

Keaton,U are not ugly, U are amazing. U r my hero for sharing ur story & continuing the conversation about the harm of bullying.Stay Strong! https://t.co/HaO2NqP4SP — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) December 11, 2017

@DonteStallworth @Lakyn_Jones hopefully my video and the tweets that Keaton have been getting brings awareness to bullying and how serious it is in our school system pic.twitter.com/1Dujv3RxA5 — Delanie walker (@delaniewalker82) December 9, 2017

Breaks my heart. I don’t understand bullies. We need 2 teach these kids 2 stop. Look at the pain in Keaton’s eyes. Stay strong! We love u! N https://t.co/zhrYUSabqM — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) December 11, 2017

It appears to me that you go to school with a lot of insecure students. When they look into the mirror, they don’t like what they see. That’s why they choose you to pick on. Stay strong and know that you have friends that have your back, like me. Stay phenomenal kiddo. https://t.co/cNiaEjbY8b — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 10, 2017

Just saw this.



The world is broken and everyone needs to work to try and fix it. A good first step would be to listen to Keaton’s message and start by being nicer to each other in every day life. Lots of small steps can make a big difference.



Stay strong, Keaton. https://t.co/ivB9yEn75j — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 10, 2017

Stay strong Keaton. Only hurt people hurt people. Bullies have issues at home and take it out on others. #bulliesareweak #bulliesneedtobebullied https://t.co/wLQIztVVNf — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) December 11, 2017

I would love to come meet this guy and provide bodyguard services!!!Connect me as well!!!! Bullies suck!! I won’t stand for it! https://t.co/8IAdTC7Smm — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 10, 2017

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

What I want for Christmas ? To hang out with the Champ #KeatonJones #StandWithKeaton — MANNY RAMIREZ (@therealmanny99) December 11, 2017

This poor little guy....

An important thing to remember is kids aren’t born with a bully gene. They’re LEARNING this behavior from somebody. As parents, we have to be involved...all the time. No time off for us. https://t.co/VqWp2COW0c — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) December 11, 2017

2. With 2017 winding down, I took at a look back the top sports broadcasting gaffes of the year. I'm still in awe at No. 1.

3. A lot of crazy stuff took place in the NFL yesterday, but this extra point by Adam Vinatieri was the most amazing thing I saw.

Adam Vinatieri is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/N2gy8PWQm0 — Cagen Cantrell (@CeeingTheDraft) December 10, 2017

4. Two WWE Superstars, The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, are from Cleveland. Each of them had some thoughts about the Browns brutal collapse against the Packers.

🤬🤬🤬Why???????? Why can’t we win 1 game? Just 1, that’s all I ask @Browns — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 10, 2017

When ALL you asked Santa for was ONE @Browns win... pic.twitter.com/ZWBePDtbYa — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) December 11, 2017

5. If you're an NFL RedZone watcher on Sundays, you know that host Scott Hanson is famous for never going to the bathroom during the entire afternoon. That all changed yesterday.

I just took my 1st bathroom break in 4 years.



(& then I tweeted about it.)



#nflredzone #streakover — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) December 10, 2017

6. Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook had the best TD celebration yesterday.

7. My colleague, Richard Deitsch, joined me on the latest edition of "Off The Board" to discuss the top sports media stories of 2017. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were the best, but Jim Ross and Paul Heyman had some outstanding chemistry.

