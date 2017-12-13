Mi gente! Welcome to La Palabra, SI's new weekly column delivering the web's best content with a Latino perspective. Sports, pop culture, movies, TV, music, food, travel...you name it. Send tips to luis.echegaray@simail.com or mándame un Tweet. Alright, enough chit chat. Let's check out what's been going on.

Spider-Man's new hero is Afro-Latino

Y'all. Forget Star Wars. This is the movie I WANT TO SEE RIGHT NOW.

Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklynite Miles Morales, who picks up the role of our favorite wall-crawler after Peter Parker is killed. Morales is half African-American, half Puerto Rican, and if I'm not mistaken this makes him THE FIRST EVER AFRO-LATINO SUPERHERO to hit the screens in a leading role. As if news can't even get any better, reports suggest that Mahershala Ali is playing his uncle.

Movie comes out Dec. 18. See you there.

Tony Romo: Broadcaster Extraordinaire

The former Cowboys quarterback has turned into quite a broadcaster, so much so that we awarded him with the 2017 SI Media Person of the Year. Romo was also a member of our Top 30 Most Influential Hispanics in Sports list. In case you didn't know, Romo's paternal grandfather, Ramiro Sr, emigrated to the U.S from Mexico, making Romo a third-generation Mexican-American.

Latino Nominees at the Golden Globes

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water received seven nominations including best motion picture, best director and best screenplay. Also excited that one of my favorite movies Una Mujer Fantástica (A Fantastic Woman) got major love. Remember that movie? I told you about it a few weeks go, saying that it deserves major recognition. Here's the trailer. Some other thoughts:

• Much love also to Coco and Ferdinand, as they received nods for in the animation category.

• Gina Rodriguez should be nominated every year for her work in Jane the Virgin, but alas, we can't have it all.

• A special shout out to Constance Wu and the Fresh off the Boat team. It's the best sitcom on TV and Wu gives one of the best performances on television...but it NEVER GETS ANY LOVE. Just so you know what I'm talking about, here's Wu's Jessica Huang talking to her husband Louis (Randall Park) on the rules of having a female friend. It's majestic.

Champions League: Round of 16

We were rewarded with a fantastic draw earlier this week, including Real Madrid vs PSG and Chelsea vs Barcelona. Planet Fútbol's Jonathan Wilson has a rundown on what to expect.

Maluma does it again

Have you seen the three short films that feature his songs Vitamina, GPS and 23? Love him or hate him, dude is 23 and doing his thing so don't knock the hustle.

Salma Hayek's Powerful Op-Ed in the New York Times

"In his eyes, I was not an artist. I wasn’t even a person. I was a thing: not a nobody, but a body."

This is a powerful, searing essay by the Mexican actress, claiming Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed and threatened her for years. A must read.

Song of the day

