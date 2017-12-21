Traina Thoughts: You Will Buy Big Stock In Jimmy Garoppolo After Watching Him Mic'd Up

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mic'd up Jimmy Garoppolo seems like a 10-year veteran.

By Jimmy Traina
December 21, 2017

1. If you cover sports or if you're a sports fan, one of things you do is overreact and jump to crazy conclusions. I'm going to do that right now because after watching this video of Jimmy Garoppolo mic'd up against the Titans last Sunday, I believe he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The guy has made a grand total of five career starts, but watching and listening to him navigate the two-minute warning to pull off a comeback win against Tenneessee was super impressive. From Garoppolo asking a coach to "run me through the two minutes," to the QB giving his receivers tips, such as "just feel it out, be a football player," to him actually getting the job done, he looked like a 10-year veteran. If you're a Niners fan, you should be very excited about the future. And Patriots Nation better hope Tom Brady doesn't wear down now that Bill Belichick has finally gotten fed up with Tommy's bizarre trainer/guru.

2. Speaking of Belichick, Mr. Personality was NOT happy with a question about Brady and his trainer during a press conference on Wednesday.

3. Cam Newton visited a school on Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer. One of the young whippersnappers asked the Panthers QB how much he was getting paid for the appearance. Watch how Newton handled the situation.

4. Kobe Bryant approves of Kyle Kuzma's Mamba Mentality after the Lakers guard wasn't patting himself on the back for his 38-point performance in a 122-116 win over the Rockets last night that snapped Houston's 14-game winning streak.

5. This was an interesting retweet by Knicks center Enes Kanter.

6. Julia-Louis Dreyfus' son clearly has his mom's sense of humor. After scoring his first career point for Northwestern on Tuesday, walk-on junior Charlie Hall sent out a phenomenal tweet.

Mom couldn't have been prouder.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: After posting great Mean Gene Oklerlund videos in the past couple of days in Traina Thoughts, one of my Twiitter followers told me to check out some old-school Lord Alfred Hayes. I did and found this gem.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And check out Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board."

Subscribe: iTunes | SoundCloud | Stitcher

PROGRAMMING NOTE: There will be a new "Off The Board" podcast coming this afternoon and a fresh Traina Thoughts tomorrow, so don't start your Christmas weekend too early.

