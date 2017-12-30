Refs: Do better

Officials face more scrutiny now more than ever but that doesn’t protect them from criticism over unexplainably awful calls, like the missed out-of-bounds calls in the Bucks-Thunder game on Friday. Or the ridiculous ejection of Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. in the Music City Bowl. NBA refs said that clarifying calls in the the "last two-minute report" is pointless.

Draft chatter

As we approach the end of bowl games, NFL Draft chatter is picking up, especially the Rosen vs. Darnold debate, which took another turn after Darnold’s three-turnover performance in the Cotton Bowl. Here’s what NFL scouts said about Albert Breer’s latest mock draft and one NFL person is worried about Baker Mayfield’s immune system. Note for 2019: Nick Bosa’ Cotton Bowl stats were outrageous.

This is a mess

New Arizona State assistant Antonio Pierce is openly promoting a gambling website.

Anthem refunds

The Colts could be forced to give refunds to fans bothered by players kneeling during the national anthem.

Never too early

The college football season isn’t over yet -- and the best is yet to come -- but it’s never too early to look ahead at 2018, where we have a loaded Week 1 awaiting.

Robots are taking over the world

This house was 3D printed in just 24 hours pic.twitter.com/3nf45yV8Aw — Mashable (@mashable) December 30, 2017

Conclusion: Kansas > Coppin State

After last night’s barrage, Kansas is shooting better on threes this year (42.2%) than Coppin State is shooting at the rim (42.1%). — Brian Goodman (@BSGoodman) December 30, 2017

Odds and Ends

10 craziest plays of the college football season ... Someone made a fully functional Rubik’s cube from ice ... Each NHL team’s New Year’s resolution for 2018 … J.J. Watt rocked a mullet when he was a kid ... How one TV executive came up with the Winter Classic ... Obama praised Chris Long for his charitable donations ... This guy tried to bring a dead cougar in his suitcase through airport security in Vegas.

LeBron’s 33rd

Tiger’s 42nd

Think he can swim?

