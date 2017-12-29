Indiana state representative Milo Smith (R-Columbus) is filing a bill that will require the Colts to offer refunds to fans if their players kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice at home games, according to Justin L. Mack and Kaitlin L. Lange of IndyStar.

According to IndyStar, Smith said the bill will allow fans who feel disrespected by players kneeling during the national anthem to request a refund during the first quarter of home games. Fans will not be able to get refunds for players on the visiting team kneeling though, according to IndyStar.

During the Colts Week Three game against the Browns a group of players kneeled after Donald Trump said players who kneel during the anthem should be fired. Later in the season when the Colts hosted the 49ers, Vice President Mike Pence left after San Francisco players kneeled during the national anthem.

Earlier this month a Louisiana man sued the Saints for players kneeling during the national anthem. He asked for a full refund on his season tickets and attorney's fees.

A representative from the Colts declined to comment on the legislation, according to IndyStar.

Indianapolis is 3-12 this season and wraps up its season against the Texans at home.