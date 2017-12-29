Indiana Bill Would Make Colts Give Refunds to Fans Bothered By Players Kneeling During Anthem

Legislation is being filed that would require the Colts to refund tickets for any fan upset at Indianapolis players kneeling during the national anthem.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 29, 2017

Indiana state representative Milo Smith (R-Columbus) is filing a bill that will require the Colts to offer refunds to fans if their players kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice at home games, according to Justin L. Mack and Kaitlin L. Lange of IndyStar.

According to IndyStar, Smith said the bill will allow fans who feel disrespected by players kneeling during the national anthem to request a refund during the first quarter of home games. Fans will not be able to get refunds for players on the visiting team kneeling though, according to IndyStar.

During the Colts Week Three game against the Browns a group of players kneeled after Donald Trump said players who kneel during the anthem should be fired. Later in the season when the Colts hosted the 49ers, Vice President Mike Pence left after San Francisco players kneeled during the national anthem.

Earlier this month a Louisiana man sued the Saints for players kneeling during the national anthem. He asked for a full refund on his season tickets and attorney's fees.

• Andrew Luck: 'I Do Not Think That I Need Another Surgery'

A representative from the Colts declined to comment on the legislation, according to IndyStar.

Indianapolis is 3-12 this season and wraps up its season against the Texans at home.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters